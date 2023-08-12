How is the level of homicides in Cali?

One of the scourges that hit Santiago de Cali the most has to do with the multiple murders that bleed the public in different sectors of the city.

The increase in the homicide rate in the capital of Valle del Cauca has become a complex challenge for the District Administration.

A situation that, after an enormous effort by the Cali Mayor’s Office, has achieved significant results through the implementation of strategies such as the ‘Plan Neón’.

This strategy focuses on commune 15, clearly demonstrating that the right actions have the potential to make a tangible difference in citizen security.

Present of violent deaths in Cali

Until August 10, 2023, according to Pablo Alvarado, coordinator of the Cali District Security Observatory, a total of 621 homicides were registered in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

Compared to 599 in 2022 for the same date.

Although these figures indicate an increase, it is essential to contextualize this phenomenon and understand the strategies implemented to address the problem.

Mobile

The main cause of violent deaths in the “Sultana del Valle” is the settling of scores between micro-trafficking and drug-trafficking gangs that operate in sectors with a higher incidence of criminal activity.

most critical day

Sundays are the ones that mark an advanced trend in terms of murders in the capital of the Valley.

These days have proven to be the most critical in terms of mortality, with a higher number of cases compared to the rest of the week.

Victims profile

– 584 men and 37 women have been victims of homicide to date in 2023.

– Of the latter, 6 have been categorized as femicides by the prosecution.

– The most affected groups are between 29 and 59 years old, with a total of 75 homicides on Sundays. It is followed by the group from 18 to 28 years old, with 55 cases.

Data

1. The time slot between 00:00 and 06:00 appears to be the most critical, this being the period in which most homicides are concentrated.

2. The firearm predominates as the instrument used in these violent acts, with 481 homicides perpetrated under this modality.

3. 115 cases were committed with a knife.

4. 25 were linked to different types of weapons.

scenarios

The predominant scene in most of these incidents are night entertainment venues such as discos or bars.

In those moments of intoxication, the perpetrators find the opportunity to carry out the homicides.

Confrontations and disagreements, often exacerbated by alcohol consumption, can have a tragic outcome, particularly when the presence of firearms or bladed weapons is added.

What happens in Comuna 15?

This important commune of the city experienced an increase in the homicide rate in the first days of this year.

To deal with this situation, the District Administration held a security council, which determined the development of an inter-institutional intervention in the sectors of commune 15 that had the highest incidence of homicides, including the Mojica and Comuneros I neighborhoods.

The strategy included intensive patrol actions by the Metropolitan Police, the National Army and the operational deployment of the ‘Plan Neón’ of the Ministry of Security and Justice, in collaboration with the Ministry of Mobility and the Public Force.

Results

Homicide rates in this sector of eastern Cali have dropped significantly.

Since May, the mentioned neighborhoods have experienced a drastic decrease in cases of violent deaths, going from an almost daily occurrence to incidents every 15 or 20 days.

In this regard, the District Administration is committed to replicating these actions in other areas of the city that present similar challenges.

Other strategies

The Ministry of Security and Justice is also working on the prevention front with the ‘PERLA’ and Situational Crime Prevention programs to develop strategies that address the underlying causes of violence and promote greater security.

The purpose is to extend the successful actions to other vulnerable sectors of the city, with the aim of meeting the projected goal for 2023: reduce the number of homicides and keep them below a thousand, at the end of the current term.

