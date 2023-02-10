More than 150 businessmen from Bogotá met to learn in depth about the dynamics of the District’s “Inclusive Employment” program, led by the District Department of Economic Development, through which the social and economic inclusion of populations that have historically been excluded is sought. job opportunities offered by the city.

“Inclusive Employment” is a district initiative that gives interested and registered businessmen an economic benefit for each contract made for a value of $600,000 to $4,200,000. The value of the benefit delivered depends on the condition of vulnerability of the person hired and the term of the labor contract that is signed.

The Secretary of Economic Development, Alfredo Bateman, said that “with the Inclusive Employment program we seek to balance the formal labor market of the city with the occupation of more women, youth and people who have traditionally been excluded from work. We invite micro, medium and large companies to join this initiative that will guarantee a minimum stability of six months, with an economic incentive that is framed under three criteria: belonging to population groups, size of the exclusion and time of the contract ” .

Initiative

EL NUEVO SIGLO spoke with councilor Libardo Asprilla about the proposal for the implementation of the “Inclusive Bogotá Seal” initiative.

The councilor points out that despite the advances in recent years in terms of labor inclusion, where the District has identified 19 differential population approaches with gaps. “The labor relationship gaps are worrying, mainly in seven of these groups made up of older people, who are 14% of the population in Bogotá and register the highest unemployment rates; people with disabilities, which are approximately 3,134,000 in the country; female heads of households; ethnic communities; farmers; Lgbtiq+ population (four out of every 100 trans people have a work contract); victims of armed conflict or reincorporated. In Colombia there are more than nine million victims, migrants and refugees (896 thousand Venezuelan migrants, of which only 61 thousand are formally working)”, he indicated.

The lobbyist explained that Agreement 866 creates the “Inclusive Bogotá Seal”, through which it seeks to lower the unemployment figures in these differential populations.

For this, companies, establishments or organizations are recognized and encouraged to promote the inclusion of differential populations, through their employment relationship or in their production chain.

It may interest you: Government and District reinstall work table for the Metro

Approaches

The lobbyist asserted that “they have had approaches with Sierra Nevada, Davivienda, Mundial de Tornillos, associations such as Fedearroz, the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and of course the Secretariat of Economic Development, which will be in charge of regulating the Inclusive Bogotá Seal.”

Likewise, he pointed out that Agreement 866 has just been signed, by the mayoress, Claudia López, and the Secretariat for Economic Development is already advancing in the regulation process scheduled for April of this year, and has even implemented the “Employment Inclusive” with more than 40,000 million pesos destined to business stimuli for the labor inclusion of the Bogota population in the 19 differential approaches duly characterized.

This is how it seeks to promote the effective labor inclusion of the 19 populations prioritized by the “Inclusive Employment” program and generate a real commitment from these potential allies to achieve a Bogotá with more opportunities.

Companies that participate in the Inclusive Employment initiative must be formalized in the city of Bogotá and sign an employment contract for these people for at least six months with at least a current legal monthly minimum wage.

Likewise, they must demonstrate at least three consecutive months of employment and not have fired workers to participate and generate a new job position (increase in payroll).

The 19 vulnerable populations

The “Inclusive Employment” program contemplates 19 vulnerable populations that can access employment alternatives: people belonging to the trans community, young people between 18 and 28 years of age, people over 50 years of age, people with certified disabilities, women and people in the process of reincorporation, reintegration and/or demobilized.

In the same way, victims of the armed conflict, people in Sisbén poverty belonging to groups A, B and C up to level C5, people belonging to an ethnic group, young people over 18 who are or were under ICBF protection, will be able to access. post-prison population –deprived of liberty for at least three months–, people who are victims of gender violence and people who carry out paid sexual activities.

Finally, trade recyclers undergoing job reconversion, people living on the streets, victims of human trafficking, informal vendors undergoing job reconversion, the migrant population, and the rural population.

For his part, Mauricio Romero, strategic manager of Invest In Bogotá, said that “we see that there is a very positive trend derived from this transformation of the work culture, reinforced by the arrival in Colombia of foreign companies with advanced processes in their labor policies. , which bring from their countries structures where equity and inclusion are an important component of their corporate DNA”.

The “Inclusive Employment” initiative of the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá provides interested and registered entrepreneurs with an economic benefit for each contract made for a value of $600,000 to $4,200,000.