After its renovation, which is being carried out by the director of the Cali Zoological Foundation, María Clara Domínguez Vernazathe Cali Botanical Garden will become a space for conservation, preservation and dissemination.

The Master Plan embodied the new tourist attraction of the environmental heritage, remnant of the tropical dry forest, which It is not only in danger of extinction in Colombia, but also in the world.

Colombia has lost about 92% of these forestsbecause they are used to expand the agricultural frontier.

“The Botanical Garden as it existed until then did not enrich much in terms of experience for visitors. We set out to do something different,” said María Clara Domínguez. In the second semester of the current year, it is estimated that the Cali Botanical Garden can reopen to the Cali public and foreigners who visit the “Sucursal del cielo”.

“The million dollar question is when are we going to open. We hope it will be in the second semester of this year, but the truth is that this is a city project that has been 80% financed by the Cali Zoological Foundation with the support of private companies; that is why now we need everyone’s contest again to open it to the public,” explained the director of the Cali Zoological Foundation, who assures that So far they have invested about $4 billion, but about $300 million is missing.

That is why they ask businessmen and individuals for a voluntary contribution at the Tropical Gala, which will take place on May 24 at the Hacienda del Bosque restaurant, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Offerings of the Botanical Garden:

1. It will have ten stations where visitors can walk, talk and learn about plants and their importance in local and regional biodiversity, all this in a guided tour of approximately 2 kilometers.

2. Three trails that seek to strengthen the interpretation part, the heritage of native plant collections of the tropical dry forest.

3. Connect people with plants.

4. To constitute a city space for the enjoyment of all caleñas and caleños.

5. In the central square will be the viewpoint designed by the architect Simón Vélez, which consists of four floors, which was “worked with Eucalyptus pellita wood, guadua, concrete and a lot of steel”, whose purpose is to observe the plant cover of the Botanical Garden .

6. In the same area will be the wetland that will have a collection of aquatic plants and an orchard with food, aromatic and medicinal plants.

7. The possibility of knowing native palms such as the zancona; the palm of wine or yagua and the palmiche palm; as well as native species such as the caimo, a tropical tree from Valle del Cauca.

