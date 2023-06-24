how it works and who owns it — idealista/news

Il under 36 hiring bonus entered the tax breaks for companies starting from the budget law relating to the year 2021 and 2022. The new budget law confirmed, also for 2023, a extension of concessions under 36 which, in fact, helps companies to take advantage of important economic relief for the payment of contributions for new permanent hires.

The incentive to hiring under 36 it is a 100% contribution relief on INAIL contributions for employers who want be hired on a permanent basis the younger ones. They allow companies with collaborators hired on fixed-term contracts to expand the collaboration contract and build a lasting relationship. Let’s find out the duration, the advantages and which companies can take advantage of it.

Under 36 hiring bonus: what it is and how long it lasts

L’incentive for hiring under 36 is a facility granted to employers who intend to be hired on a permanent basis young people up to 35 years of age.

The essential thing for businesses to know about the under 36 relief until will be active. The incentive is granted for new hires and transformations carried out from 1 January 2022 as at 31 December 2023. The total relief from contributions for those who hire workers under 36 is established by the 2023 budget law and has a maximum duration of 3 years.

The circular no. 57 of INPS 2023published on June 22, provides the instructions operational for the implementation of the total exemption of contributions. This exemption is recognized up to a maximum amount Of:

6,000 euros per yearfor a duration of thirty-six months, extended to forty-eight months in the event that the incentivized event occurs in a southern region, for hires made in the period 2021-2022;8.000 euro for permanent contracts entered into between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2023.

Furthermore, entrepreneurs active in Campania, Basilicata, Sicily, Puglia, Calabria, Sardinia and Molise can have this benefit extended up to 4 years since it is one of the many policies in support of the areas most affected by the economic crisis and the incidence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining the bonus youth recruitment 2023 is subject to authorization by the European Commission.

Under 36 relief: European Commission authorization

The under 36 hiring bonus is subject to theauthorization from the European Commission as part of the incentives designed to support companies after the COVID-19 emergency. On the under 36 relief the INPS circular of 23 March 2023 contains all the necessary information. Let’s find out what types of companies can access the bonus.

How to get the 2023 young recruitment bonus

Lo contribution relief for the hiring of under 36s is dedicated to companies intending to hire young workers on permanent contracts.

To find out how to join under 36 hiring bonus you can consult your labor consultant or contact the UNIEMENS website, the INPS portal dedicated to employers of private companies. Before submitting the application, it is important to know what types of requirements are required of companies.

The requirements for workers

The relief provided by under 36 hiring bonus is subject to other criteria which also concern the requirements of the workers concerned.

In order for the company to benefit from the subsidy, the candidate must meet specific requirements:

not be over 35 years of age; have never signed a permanent employment contract.

Requirements for companies

The young recruits 2023 are subject to some requirements compared to companies:

full compliance and adherence to the laws regarding the protection of working conditions; regular position in terms of social security contributions; compliance with national or territorial collective labor agreements; absence of suspensions due to company crisis or reorganization unless the assignee is integrated into a job or department not affected by the manoeuvre.

Il right of way allows the fixed-term worker, within one year from the end of the relationship, to be preferred over other candidates, for permanent employment by the employer within the following 12 months.

There are further conditions to be met in order to obtain the incentive such as not having fired workers with the same qualification, in the same production unit, in the 6 months preceding and in the nine months following the request.

What types of companies are eligible for the subsidy?

The benefits provided by under 36 hiring bonusas envisaged by the extension of the reform for 2022/2023, are aimed at different types of companies.

They are entitled to under 36 relief all private companies including:

the consortia; the reclamation consortia; the industrial consortia; the entities that have been privatized; the ecclesiastical entities; the economic public entities; the professional studios; the associations.

Read on to find out how to obtain and what requirements are essential for obtaining the subsidies for the work of the under 36s.

How much is the incentive amount?

The relief from the payment of social security contributions for the hiring of workers under 36 according to INPS is total, and is equal to 100% for a maximum of 8,000 thousand euros per year for the individual employee.

The incentive in the event of a part-time employment relationship will adjust proportionally. The tax relief is valid for 36 months which becomes 48 for companies located in Molise, Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Calabria, Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia.

Can the under 36 recruitment bonus be combined with other incentives?

The under 36 subsidy can be combined with other incentives aimed at hiring unemployed or disabled beneficiaries of NASpi.

Which companies are excluded from the bonus?

Domestic employers, companies in the finance sector and, in particular:

public bodies; universities; state institutes and schools; health authorities; municipalities, provinces and regions; chambers of commerce; mountain communities.

Under 36 recruitment bonus: is it provided for companies in the agricultural sector?

The concessions for recruitment of young people 2023 they are also available to employers of companies in the agricultural sector.

Is the under 36 recruitment bonus applicable to the apprenticeship contract?

The hiring bonus cannot be applied to employees subject to an apprenticeship contract. The under 36 hiring facilities are intended only for workers who need to stabilize their position from a fixed-term contract to an open-ended contract. The facilitation is the solution for the company that can use the reliefs also to hire the worker who has never been the subject of an open-ended employment contract. Likewise, the following are exempt from the hiring bonus:

casual work performance; executive-level employment contracts; on-call or intermittent work contracts.

