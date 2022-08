And this time too Cassandra was right. In unsuspecting times you had said it over and over again: “Venice is depopulating and risks becoming an open-air museum”. Now that alarm cry is coming true: this week will mark a before and after in the history of the city of the Doges which will drop from 50015 to 49999 residents on the island (the entire Municipality, including the estuary and the mainland, is 254 thousand people).