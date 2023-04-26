How long? – Mashriq TV

The aggregate losses of Pakistan’s state-run enterprises are increasing beyond the value of assets, resulting in loss of public resources and increasing risks to institutions. State-owned companies swallow a total of more than Rs 458 billion in public funds to sustain their existence, and guarantees were about 10 percent of GDP in FY2021, compared to 3.1 percent in 2016. The World Bank urged the Pakistani government to introduce strong reforms to reverse this trend. The report stated that due to the said deficit, the federal government is facing serious problems of financial difficulties and wastage of funds and these institutions have been causing continuous financial loss with an average of 0.5 percent of GDP on an annual basis since 2016. The 2023 Financial Expenditure Review states that Pakistan’s federal companies are among the least profitable institutions in the South Asian region. A better solution to the problem is to privatize them, which is not being paid attention to due to the fact that a huge amount of money will be required to pay the obligations of these institutions and to give a golden handshake to the employees, which is not possible under these circumstances. The employees and pensioners of these institutions complain of non-payment almost every month, regardless of which these institutions have now become a burden on the national treasury and the public. Corruption and dishonesty have sunk these institutions, what would be more unfortunate than that those who came to these institutions after passing the competitive examination and gaining experience in government affairs could not succeed in getting these institutions out of the deficit, but instead became a burden on them. Heavy salaries and perquisites in state-owned corporations and government-run semi-autonomous institutions also add to the burden. Institutions like Pakistan Railways, PIA and Trans Peshawar are examples of this. No, how long will the government continue to maintain these institutions and how much more will the national treasure be wasted? There is a need to take measures as soon as possible and implement them fully.