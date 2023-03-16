The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has finally given the Election Commission the date of May 28 for the general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was said that the law and order situation in the province is not favorable. Due to which there will be difficulties in the election. The governor said that according to the decision of the Supreme Court, he completed two consultations with the Election Commission, the sole purpose of which was to present the overall situation of the province before the Election Commission. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has said that the IG Police and Chief Secretary Punjab have apologized for providing foolproof security for the April 30 election. He gave a briefing on the arrangements and said that the police are currently doing duty with the census takers, while the police personnel will have additional duty during Ramadan too. Along with this, the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel is very important. Chief Secretary Punjab said in the briefing that at present 40 thousand teachers are on census duty, it is not possible to hold transparent elections in the current situation. Security situation across the country He gave a briefing and informed that the security of the borders and the country is the first priority for the Pakistan Army. The Election Commission says that the Secretri Defense has refused to provide the personnel of the Pakistan Army for the security of the elections. Quick response force can be provided. Although the date of holding the election has been given by the court orders, but due to the situation of apologizing by the concerned departments, it seems difficult to hold the election on time only. Not only on behalf of the two departments, but also the Ministry of Finance is not ready to provide funds. In such a situation, due to the fact that the elections are not held on time, there is a fear of intensifying the political crisis along with the constitutional and legal crisis in the country. The situation has reached the level of irreversibility from which there is no way of return. The wind came. There is darkness everywhere and almost all the affairs of the country seem to be in a deadlock. Such heavyweights in the ring are standing with full preparation and strength that there is no possibility of such a situation to happen. Nothing can be said about the crotch of the political crisis in the country, but the worrying thing is that all this. The situation is having negative effects on the country’s economy and the delay in the loan agreement from the IMF. Diplomatic sources say that the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) can stabilize the national economy, but Pakistan’s The current political situation is delaying the agreement. International lenders, particularly the IMF, are seeking assurances from Pakistan that the future political setup in the country will abide by any agreement Pakistan has with the IMF due to the expected elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and The prospect of national elections soon after has forced the IMF to wonder whether the current government will be able to implement the deal. But the opposition does not want to make things easy for the government by giving this assurance at this stage, in such a situation the IMF usually approaches the opposition and the IMF asks the board to finalize the agreement till then. Can’t send the papers until financial and political assurances are in place but it is true that the IMF and Pakistan are close to finalizing the deal but it is difficult to say when they will sign it. From all sides, it is repeatedly emphasized that a political solution should be found for political issues, but whether it is the government and the parties of PDM or the Tehreek-e-Insaf, they are not ready to agree to it in any way. Any dramatic change in the situation after the attempt to arrest will be a miracle, but if the country is dear, then we will have to meet again.