How long will I last in my poetry submersible? – breaking latest news

One day I will reside lying in a corner,

like frayed leaf, dry and wet.

I am the bottom of unattainable reason.

A whale blues in the Pacific.

I will pour time into the sink of space,

I will comply with the instructions, before looking for its origin.

I will get bored of the beauty of the bowels of blue,

I will look at the flour pastes, I will write in the humidity:

There are no recipes for tempering and drinking the coffee.

I prefer to taste it when I sow in your fields.

What is the biography of someone who does not exist?

It is invented, something that is also stopped being done.

How to implode the feeling in the lake of words?

Break inside the walls of the alphabets.

Have you seen a headline on the news?

Will these pages look at you looking at the newspaper?

The first page is enough and the books draw your smile.

I miss the questions that you can answer with a symbol, book, sign, scent, silence.

I quote you, like words turned into infinite verbs, on the seaweed of your salt, I forget about the submersible, poetry and the sea, writing is: reaching you, not resisting.

To hell, what are your ears going to burn? Poetry is the submarine, the sea, the sailor and the captain.

Paddle,

sink,

move away from the poem

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

