How long will the Corazón de Pance Environmental Park in Cali be closed?

The 92 hectares of the ‘Parque Ambiental Corazón de Pance’ allow you to see, among many other things, the knot of multicolored mountains that make up Los Farallones de Cali and that become the best visual scenario every morning for citizens.

The singing of tiles and many other species of birds does not overshadow the sound of the clean currents of the Pance River; which receives daily visits from families, local and foreign, and multiple groups of athletes.

Becoming one of the most significant projects in the capital of the Valley in recent years; this plan began the first phase of works and adjustments.

“We want to inform all of Caleñidad that due to these works we will not have access to the public, to guarantee the safety of people,” said Óscar Villani, deputy director of Ecosystem Conservation and Umata of the Administrative Department of Environmental Management-Dagma.

“The works that are going to be carried out are for light infrastructure, given that they are priority recharge soils of the Cali aquifer. Everything is in the line of protecting the water and the existing biodiversity there”, emphasized Villani.

How will the initial plan be developed?

1. On May 30, 2023, the award to the Ecopance Temporary Union was made and, of course, preparations are in progress in the pre-construction stage on 44 hectares, of the 92 acquired by the District Administration to develop the project.

2. During the next six months, the space will be adapted with an enclosure for the control of income, elevated and level paths, basic aqueduct and sewage networks, administrative and cultural areas, rest bays, among others.

3. In the first five months of 2023, the Environmental Park received the visit of approximately 5,000 people and it was still increasing. This demonstrates the community’s response to this new space for passive recreation, recreation, and reconnection with nature.

The setting is very attractive to get away from urban pressures and recharge; likewise, it ratifies the importance of investing resources in the increase and adaptation of public space, even more so when it goes hand in hand with the protection of water and ecosystem diversity.

When will the park be reactivated?

In December 2023, the ‘Corazón de Pance’ Environmental Park will open again to the public, completely adequate to guarantee unique experiences to its visitors.

Those who wish to continue enjoying the green spaces managed by Dagma can do so in eco-parks such as Las Garzas, Bataclán, La Bandera hill, or even schedule guided visits to conservation sites such as Piedragrande or La Yolanda.

Position of the Council of Cali:

The councilor, Alexandra Hernández Cedeño, questioned the maintenance of Parque Corazón de Pance would have an annual cost of 2,200 million pesos by 2023, but it is not defined under what figure the administration of this great ecological cordon in the process of adaptation would be given.

“The work dates back to 2014 and is part of the Land Management Plan – POT, which defined Pance as a protected management area that requires investment. In other words, we are complying with regulations in force before it was included in the Cali United for Life Development Plan. By the year 2023, progress will be made in a first phase or construction process,” said Francy Restrepo.

According to budgets, the Corazón de Pance work, which is financed with part of the loan resources, has a cost that exceeds $80 billion.

The councilor, Terry Hurtado Gómez, asked about the construction of an artificial space to promote pollination there in the Corazón de Pance Park. “I do not see that an investment in this sense was necessary, because nature itself there in Pance allows the free arrival of pollinators,” questioned Hurtado Gómez.

From the Dagma it was reported that there would be no such investment with the resources available for the adaptation of the Corazón de Pance Park.

Comments