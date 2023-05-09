How long will the heat wave last and at what temperatures has it reached in Cali?

The current hot season, the first of 2023, is considerably hitting the citizens of Santiago de Cali.

Reaching this month temperatures that have markedor up to 34.4 degrees Celsius in the shade with a thermal sensation of 37 degrees, the citizens of Cali expect this tireless summer to drop soon.

The El Niño phenomenon is generating a considerable decrease in rainfall with an increase in air temperatures, especially in the Pacific and Caribbean regions.

This being the main cause of this heat wave; The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM) calculates that a warm event would begin between May and July that could persist until the quarter from the last month of 2023 to February 2024. In this last period, El Niño would consolidate.

The other hypothesis states that El Niño does not occur between the end of this year and the beginning of the next, but now, between May and July.

“There is an El Niño phenomenon in the process of consolidation. According to world meteorological authorities, there is a high probability that an El Niño will develop in the month of July, at the beginning of summer, in the terrestrial northern hemisphere. However, the anomalies of warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean, which is its main indicator, must persist for three months for the phenomenon to be declared. If it develops, it may have very strong characteristics,” said Saúl Antonio Ramírez, a hydroclimatology technician at the Valle del Cauca Regional Autonomous Corporation (CVC).

Ramírez also indicated that, despite the fact that the month of May began with dry days and high radiation, it is expected that the rains come back any minute and extend until the first days of June.

For its part, IDEAM maintained that “the probability of El Niño will be greater for the second half of the year. Its probabilities of occurrence would oscillate between 73 and 87%.

Data:

1. The El Niño phenomenon originates, evolves and consolidates in the tropical Pacific and is the temperature

surface of the sea the most frequent indicator to confirm the appearance of the same.

2. As El Niño is in process and has not been declared, for the moment the persistence of dry days during this rainy season cannot be attributed to the phenomenon, as they can occur naturally.

3. If the phenomenon of El Niño occurs, Cali and Valle del Cauca would be affected. There would be a noticeable decrease in precipitation averages and it would become a serious threat due to the decrease in the natural supply of water.

Recommendations for the El Niño Phenomenon:

– Use water rationally.

– Take preventive measures for the start of forest fires.

– Apply health care due to the high radiation of the sun’s rays.

Comments