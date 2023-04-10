The behavior of inflation, interest rates, the decrease in growth and the impact of foreign markets, has caused the price of the dollar in Colombia to present many ups and downs this year, but with a downward trend at least in so far in April.

Not surprisingly, in March the Colombian peso was the fourth strongest currency in the world against the dollar, according to Bloomberg data: specifically, the national currency appreciated 4.85% against the US.

Until today in the fourth month of the year, the peso continues with an upward trend: only in the first three days of operations of the fourth month of the year, between Monday the 3rd and Sunday the 9th of March, it cut more than $70 and was left with a Representative Market Rate (TRM) of $4,570.76.

Certainly this year, the currency has moved in a range between $4,600 and $4,800, with slight falls to $4,570 as seen last weekend.

What goes up doesn’t come down

Although this volatility has generated changes in prices, many people have expressed their concern that with the rise of the dollar, the prices of some products increase, but when it falls, the costs remain the same.

The economist Álvaro Segrith explained to RCN News that “the rise of the dollar implies that the Colombian currency is devalued and when it really falls what it refers to is that the currency is strengthened. Months ago we saw it at $5,100 and now we see that the Colombian peso has been strengthening. So, for example, when the dollar rises it is because many businessmen import products or raw materials that are not found in the national market. This process must be carried out in order to produce other goods and services here, so this makes the products more expensive. If a producer requires inputs, computers and vehicles with a dollar at $5,000, then when the dollar falls to $4,600, the products should also decrease the price of the products, but this is not the case and it depends on commercial practice, ”he pointed out. .

Speculation

The expert explained that this practice is one of the reasons why when the dollar falls, prices continue with the same cost. “Many businessmen resort to speculation in such a way that when they buy them expensive they cannot offer them cheap because they bought them with a dollar at $5,000, so, no matter how much it is at $4,600, now the logic would be for the price to drop for the final consumer. But everything remains the same because they assumed some costs for that difference in the price of the currency, ”he said.

The expert emphasized that if, for example, the dollar now shoots up to $5,000, prices increase instantly, but the merchant received or bought his products for $4,600, then took advantage of the one-day rise to make his products more expensive for the final consumer. “Really, the effect should be reflected at the time of consumption, what has to do with inflation also has a lot of weight because the price of products also skyrockets, as happened in the first month of the year that closed at 13.25 %. Then everything obeys a commercial practice of businessmen. In some way it is not healthy because although products are imported at a price of $4,600 a dollar, when it rises and the currency is immediately devalued, the businessman is the one who raises his prices to the final consumer, but when the opposite effect happens, they maintain the value”, he pointed out.

Goods and services

He also indicated that since the market cannot be regulated because no one can establish prices with standard rates for goods and services, this is precisely when the consumer makes the decision to take certain products or not. He also highlighted that competition is generated for those who move in the market.

“He specified that under this hypothesis of supply and demand, the market must regulate itself, but the opposite effect is seen. But he did point out that the dollar is one of the determining elements in setting prices for the final consumer, that is, for us. “A businessman does not set prices to recover costs because he goes bankrupt, he sets prices taking into account production costs, administrative expenses and the profit margin that he wants to earn in his business. In this order of ideas, if a businessman who has acquired his good or service, in this case, raw material to offer them in the Colombian market with a rate of $5,000 and later decreases that exchange rate, now with a new validity in which the dollar It is going down because the Colombian peso is strengthening, this fact does not affect the final price to the consumer due to the expenses associated with production. For example, we have an increase in minimum wages, inflation of 13.54%, leasing costs, and others that prevent the employer from lowering the price to the final consumer, despite the drop in the dollar,” he highlighted.

The economist indicated that to counteract this there could be public policies that regulate a framework of minimums and ceilings for goods, for example basic necessities that are prohibited even when there is speculation. “These are different issues when talking about a motor vehicle and technology because this is only regulated by supply and demand. In this sense, to decrease when a merchant can lower prices to the final consumer, all these elements would have to be stable, but in the face of a volatile dollar, the tendency is for the price to that consumer to always increase because that instability generates uncertainty.

In the world

Regarding what happens in the world with the dollar, analysts believe that it could continue to fall.

Part of the banking group that includes Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, MPS Capital Services Banca per le Imprese SpA, ranked first in Bloomberg’s first quarter 2023 currency accuracy rankings.

MPS chief strategist Luca Mannucci warns that the dollar could plunge as much as 5% against other currencies in the second half.

The prediction is based on his view that the United States will slip into recession, a situation likely to be fueled by the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) aggressive fight against inflation and the lingering risk of recent banking turmoil.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is already down 1.6% year-to-date and is down about 10% from the all-time high in September.

The latest moves came amid mounting pressure for the Fed to stop raising interest rates and the growing risk of an economic downturn.

“We expect a recession in the US by the end of the year,” Mannucci said in an interview. “The tightening of monetary policy will drag down the economy,” he added.

At the same time, he warned that the failure of several US regional banks, as well as the saga surrounding Credit Suisse Group AG, will also lead to a tightening of credit conditions and hurt the economy.

Likewise, the cooling of US economic data during the first week of April revived fears of a recession. According to Mannucci, the Fed is likely to only raise rates by a further quarter point, while the European Central Bank could opt for at least two more quarter point hikes.

The expert assured that this will contribute to the dollar falling by around 3% against the euro in the coming months.