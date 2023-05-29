How long will the situation continue to worsen?!

Ismail Al-Halouti

Despite the continuation of the protests and the successive warnings of the opposition parties and trade union centres, and the warnings that have been carried by many national and international reports, including the reports of the High Commissioner for Planning about the worsening economic and social conditions, the high rates of poverty and unemployment, especially among those with higher degrees, the increasing bankruptcy of companies and the escalating rate of inflation, the The government of Aziz Akhannouch refused but to continue its horrible silence and deafen its ears, ignoring the popular uproar and the loud voices condemning the high prices.

This is because the “competent” government, for the purpose of its president, deliberately intervened at the time to try to control prices, and continued to ignore matters until the situation worsened and prices reached record levels, due to its lack of a comprehensive vision to address the problems raised sharply, given that the indicators were clear several months ago. And it warns that the situation will inevitably reach a dangerous stage unless the government moves in the direction of reducing the existing tension, especially since there are reports that indicated on several occasions to the great discrepancy in prices, the lack of government intervention to ceiling prices and the weak influence of consumer protection associations.

Many of those interested in public affairs and political and media activities hold the government responsible for the exacerbation of the crisis in which the country is floundering, due to its breach of its promises and commitments to improve the living conditions of citizens and to confront symbols of corruption. As the measures it took are nothing more than patchwork solutions or “palliatives” that do not work in alleviating the suffering of the social segments affected by the hell of high prices, in addition to that they failed to secure food sovereignty for the country and create a middle class in the rural and urban worlds.

Is there evidence of the government’s failure brighter than the communication issued by the Governor of Bank Al-Maghrib about the statements of the High Commissioner for Planning about structural inflation and mismanagement, in addition to the bankruptcy of more than 3,800 companies during the first quarter of 2023, and it is expected that bankruptcy will include about 15 by the end of this year. A thousand companies, while it did not exceed 12 thousand bankrupt companies in the past year? In a recent report by the Moroccan office “Anforisk”, which specializes in financial and legal information for companies, it is indicated that the rate of bankruptcy of Moroccan companies accelerated during the first quarter of this year, after the bankruptcy of 3830 companies, an increase of 28 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Very small companies constituted 98.8 percent of the total bankrupt companies, while the percentage of medium and small companies amounted to 1.1 percent and large companies 0.1 percent.

It is surprising that Prime Minister Akhannouch did not stop blaming the two previous governments, in a desperate attempt to evade his responsibility for what Morocco knows of “water stress”, especially in relation to the weak results of the Green Plan, knowing that his party was one of the most prominent components of the previous government coalition and before it, as well as The economic, social and human rights conditions deteriorated due to the general policy approved by his government. In addition, some trade unions have warned against overlooking the potential repercussions of this deterioration, calling for the need to intervene in order to heal the wounds of citizens and alleviate their pain, which is exacerbated from day to day due to random and unfair government decisions, in terms of targeting the pockets of vulnerable groups and harming their purchasing power, following the skyrocketing prices. Which has become fuel and all basic foodstuffs.

What angers Moroccans today and provokes their feelings is the absence of any real initiative to prevent the continued depletion of their already exhausted purchasing power, and the government’s contentment with promoting flimsy justifications, confirming that it is really “out of coverage” and does not keep pace with the ongoing shifts in the structure of the global economy, in exchange for the growing monopolistic tendency of the local market. , especially with regard to fuel and foodstuffs. As the High Commissioner for Planning has always indicated the continued escalation of the wave of high prices, and stated in a note on “the indicative number of prices when consumed during the month of April 2023,” an increase in this number by about 1.4 percent, due to the increase in the indicative number of foodstuffs by 3.2 percent. . The increases recorded between March and April 2023 concerned, in particular, the prices of fish and seafood by about 13.3 percent, fruits by 11.4 percent, vegetables by 5.4 percent, meat by 4.1 percent, and milk, cheese and eggs by 0. 5 percent, oils and fats 0.3 percent, and the list is still long and wide…

Don’t such severe increases in appearance necessitate that Akhannouch’s government devote itself with the necessary seriousness to discussing ways to extract citizens from the quagmire of high prices? Why not take strong measures to protect the purchasing power of citizens, especially the most affected groups? Then, who is behind the fact that prices have not returned to normal after the relative improvement in the international market, without leaving a tangible impact on Moroccans?

The massive vote of Moroccans on the parties of the tripartite government coalition in the elections of September 8, 2021, which put the Liberal Party at the forefront of leading the government, was with the aim of getting rid of the Justice and Development Party, which made them bitter and destroyed their most important social gains during its leadership of the government for two consecutive terms, in the belief that another better government will come. It restores a smile to their mouths and tranquility to their hearts, but soon they were disappointed and made sure that there is no one among the hedgehogs who is smooth.