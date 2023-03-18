In less than a month, the Environmental Protection Group of the Metropolitan Police of Cali answered the call for the discovery of a boa constrictor.

This new event occurred in commune 20 of the capital of Valleand according to information from the authorities, the animal was inside a house, and was immediately handed over to the Administrative Department of Environmental Management (DAGMA).

It should be remembered that the Environmental Police previously had a call for the presence of snakes. This case was registered on February 28 in the La Buitrera neighborhood, south of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

“This snake that was found in a grid in the upper part of La Buitrera is recovered, the DAGMA will be in charge of the procedure and subsequent release when possible, since apparently this boa has been domesticated.” Indicated one of the firefighters of the place.

The reasons for the increase in these findings are the subject of investigation by the corresponding authorities.

One of the hypotheses that is being handled has to do with the fact that this scenario could be caused by illegal wildlife trafficking.

