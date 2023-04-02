Last Friday March 17 KienyKe.com He learned exclusively that the family of Radamel Falcao García, one of the most important Colombian players not only on the national sports scene but also in the world, and his wife Lorelei Tarón would be parents for the fifth time.

This news was confirmed by the Argentine singer two weeks later on her Instagram account where she is followed by more than 1.1 million followers with an emotional publication that amazed many.

In the images, Tarón shows off his pregnant belly along with a tender message: “Love multiplies and so do we. Our biggest project in life is the family, we are going to be parents for the fifth time!” wrote the wife of the Rayo Vallecano striker from Madrid.

It should be noted that Lorelei Tarón, is the woman who has accompanied the ‘tiger’, has managed to build a solid career that still has many dreams and triumphs to achieve.

According to the source that weeks ago confirmed this news to KienyKe.comthe García Tarón family, made up of Jedidiah, Dominique, Desirée and Annette García Tarón not only would grow with the arrival of a new member but also revealed that it would be a girl, the gender of the baby of the also player of the Colombia selection that even in January 2023 he asked his sentimental partner for the second time.

The children of Falcao García

With beautiful names, some based on other roots, the names of the children of the Colombian-Argentine family are: