[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 26, 2023]The death toll from the epidemic in China has soared. It is reported that in the past two months, the number of household registration cancellations in various places has increased by 3 to 5 times than usual, especially in second- and third-tier cities.

In December last year, the CCP suddenly took control of the epidemic without any preparations. The epidemic broke out like a tsunami, the death toll increased sharply, hospitals everywhere were overcrowded, funeral parlors were overloaded, corpses were full, and a large number of hearses lined up for cremation. However, the death toll officially announced by the CCP has been questioned by the outside world.

According to a report by Overseas Radio Free Asia on January 25, Wang Ning, a person in the medical field in Jiangsu, disclosed that according to the internal data of the Chinese Communist Party’s medical system and civil affairs department, the number of people whose household registration has been canceled has increased by 3 to 5 times year-on-year since the beginning of December last year, and even more in some areas. many.

“For example, in this city, 100 people died a month, but now it is basically between 300 and 500 people. Some of my friends are civil servants, and they have to go through registration cancellation, and the number is three times the usual number. According to some relevant data from business people, it is almost 4 to 5 times higher.” Wang Ning said.

Wang Ning said that the medical conditions in China‘s second- and third-tier cities are poor, and the death toll is even higher. Wu Zunyou emphasized that there were more than 70,000 hospitalized deaths, but he did not mention the number of deaths outside the hospital.

Regarding the cancellation of household registration, the Baizhuang Police Station of Shenze County, Shijiazhuang City said that after the Chinese New Year, many people will cancel their household registration, and they will go to work on the seventh day of the new year. There must be a lot of people at that time.

On January 8, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that between December 7 last year and January 8 this year, only 37 people across the country died due to the epidemic in just over a month. On the 14th, the National Health and Medical Commission of the Communist Party of China also stated that from December 8 last year to January 12 this year, nearly 60,000 hospital-infected deaths occurred in medical institutions across the country.

Although the new figure released by the CCP is more than a thousand times higher than the original data, because the CCP has always been accustomed to falsifying data, this number is still questioned by the outside world: “Ghosts believe it!” “You can’t fool a fool!”

According to evidence found by the BBC, “the death toll is considerable and rising”. According to the report, the deaths included in the death toll all occurred in hospitals. However, in rural areas, where there are few medical facilities, most people who die at home do not go to the hospital, and these people are not counted.

China “does not even have an official assessment of the death toll in rural areas,” the report said.

Coffin makers in the north of Shanxi have been very busy. In recent months, there has been no time to stop. A customer who came to the coffin shop to buy a coffin, a local farmer, told the BBC that sometimes the coffins would sell out.

A local sheep farmer said that in his village of several thousand people, more than 40 villagers died in the latest epidemic. “Someone died one day, and another died the next day. It hasn’t stopped in the past month,” the farmer said.

“Everyone we met in this area of ​​Shanxi who had anything to do with the funeral industry told us a similar story of increased deaths, and they all attributed it to the coronavirus,” the report said.

Dong Yongming, a doctor who runs a very small rural clinic, believes at least 80 percent of the residents have been infected with the new coronavirus.

According to internal documents obtained by The Epoch Times, as of January 2, the number of cremated remains in various Nanjing funeral service agencies within a month was 6-7 times higher than usual. At its peak, 761 remains were cremated in one day.

Mr. Cheng (Cheng, transliteration), a Chinese-American who lives in New York, has set up a company in Beijing for ten years and has extensive personal connections. “This year’s Chinese New Year is not a New Year’s greeting, but a funeral.” A relative in Beijing told him this sentence.

Mr. Cheng told the Epoch Times reporter on January 22, but the death certificate issued by the doctor cannot write “new coronary pneumonia”, but tampers with the cause of death, and writes whatever disease the old man had in the past based on the medical records. But the CCP cannot hide it, because if the X-ray of the lungs shows white lungs, it must be the new crown.

A friend who is in charge of population monitoring and childbirth encouragement at the CCP Health Commission told Mr. Cheng: “10% of the CCP members have gone (died). They have a population monitoring model, which shows that the central leadership knows about it.”

In the past three years of the epidemic, how many people have died in China?

On January 15, 2023, Master Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Dafa, gave a lecture that the CCP has been covering up the epidemic. Over the past three years, the epidemic in China has killed 400 million people. When this wave of epidemic ends, China will die 500 million people.

Master Li Hongzhi warned many years ago that the plague would cause disasters in China, and taught the way to rescue it. He has repeatedly warned the world: “Stay away from the evil CCP and not stand for the evil party” is the “panacea” to avoid the plague.

