After the CCP gave up its strict control of the CCP virus epidemic without a plan, the number of infected people continued to rise, hospitals were run on, and funeral parlors were overwhelmed with corpses.

Zeng Guang, former chief scientist of epidemiology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, once estimated that the infection rate of the CCP virus in Beijing exceeded 80%. Some analysts pointed out that the infection rate in most cities across the country exceeds 50%, and some cities even reach 90%. In the more than 20 days since the “clearing” measures were lifted on December 7, the number of people infected with the CCP virus variant Omicron nationwide has been at least 560 million, and may even exceed 600 million.

Taiwanese Thought Tank columnist Zhao Junshuo told Voice of Hope, “I don’t think this is an outrageous estimate. Although how correct it is, there may still be room for discussion.”

Qiu Shiyi, a professor of political science at Tunghai University in Taiwan, also believes that the above-mentioned 600 million people infected with the epidemic is in line with the international statistics in the past three years. He told Voice of Hope, “China‘s data is rarely normal and credible. The regime has reached the point of lying and not writing drafts.”

According to Airfinity, a British health data analysis company, on December 30, it is estimated that the number of deaths from the epidemic in China has reached 11,000 per day, and will peak on January 23. The number of deaths in a single day will rise to about 25,000. If counted from December 1, the cumulative number of deaths will reach 584,000; by the end of April this year, the number of deaths from the epidemic in China will be as high as 1.7 million.

However, according to the official report of the CCP, since December 7 last year, the number of deaths from the epidemic has only been a dozen.

On January 1, Yin Li, secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, presided over a conference on the prevention and control of the CCP virus epidemic in Beijing, emphasizing that “we must further reduce the severe and fatal rates of elderly patients.”

Although Yin Li did not mention specific figures, he seems to have indirectly revealed that the mortality rate of elderly patients caused by the new wave of epidemics in Beijing is not low. His statement is clearly contradictory to the official CCP’s official data on the number of deaths from the epidemic, which is as low as almost zero. .

On December 31, in his New Year’s message, Xi Jinping rarely admitted that the prevention and control of the CCP virus epidemic in the past three years has brought difficulties to people’s lives. He said, “China is such a big country. Different people have different demands and different views on the same thing. This is normal. It is necessary to build a consensus through communication and consultation.” The outside world generally believes that Xi Jinping seems to lack confidence.

Qiu Shiyi thinks this is a symptom of soft authority. He pointed out that soft authoritarianism has two trends. One is that it is possible to suddenly move towards democratization, but the possibility of this seems to be relatively low at present. The second is to have a little soft policy.

