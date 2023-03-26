Like every year, Holy Week brings Catholics together to remember the death and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth. a religious festival that runs from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.

In churches and parishes, popular religiosity manifests itself in various ways during this time. Processions are one of the best known examples.

We spoke with Father Alberto Puentes, a formator in the Diocese of Neiva, to get the definition of a procession as well as the meaning of a procession during Semana Mayor.

How many processions take place during Holy Week and why?

A procession, according to the priest, is another way for people to publicly express their faith. “We follow a saint because he is a good example to follow. For example, the Blessed Virgin Mary first fully experienced Jesus in her heart, and now she is in heaven thinking of him. We too walk through life, and when the time comes for us to die, we will join God in heaven where we will spend all eternity.

The processions that take place during Semana Mayor are listed by Father Puentes:

Palm Sunday.

The procession of the Blessed Sacrament on Holy Thursday.

Holy Friday. The one of the Holy Way of the Cross.

Glory Saturday: Procession of the Risen Christ and the Virgin of Sorrows.

On Easter Sunday, a living God leads his people in procession.