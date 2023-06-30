What exemplary: How many recklessness in one image Details June 30, 2023 – 01:06 District

It is outrageous to find this type of recklessness on the part of many motorcyclists on the streets and avenues of Santa Marta on a daily basis, or rather at all times, which puts the physical integrity of good samaria at risk who abide by the rules to the letter. traffic. At the intersection of Avenida del Río with Carrera 19, in front of where the Mil Carnes restaurant used to work, our photojournalist captured this exemplary motorcyclist who at first glance shows that he has committed three infractions.

One is that he is transporting the grill that is not wearing a safety helmet, another is that the plate is raised, which does not allow it to be seen, and the third and most serious is that, very “loud and loud” he climbs on the platform to avoid the queue and be able to quickly go through the red light. It would not be strange if this ‘road criminal’ does not have current accident insurance, expired techno-mechanics and even his driving license. He allowed himself to be won by the forklift driver who patiently waited for the light to change so that he could pass safely. PhotoLy Eric Amasifuen.

