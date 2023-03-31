In the department of Cesar, more than thirty committees of significant groups of citizens have been registered with the National Registry of Civil Status to endorse candidacies in the territorial elections on October 29.

EL PILÓN consulted several applicants from the city of Valledupar to find out how many signatures they have collected up to March 31. The figures are somewhat similar. Former Secretary of Government Gonzalo Arzuza is collecting signatures to be a candidate for Mayor of Valledupar.

With the Compromiso por Valledupar movement, he assured EL PILÓN that they have verified more than 32,000 signatures. “We aspire to deliver our signatures in May to be recognized and receive our endorsement,” said Arzuza.

“We will be collecting between 70,000 and 100,000 signatures. We are working with a group of volunteers made up more or less of 20 people, young people, as well as business friends, merchants and teachers”, argument.

All applicants will collect more signatures than required by the standard. Although the National Registry asks for 50,000, the pre-candidates will collect from 70,000 to 80,000 signatures because in the audits they invalidate a large percentage.

The candidate for mayor of Valledupar Camilo Quiroz assured that he has collected about 39,000 signatures, which have not yet been validated. With the Pa’lante Valledupar group, Quiroz began to tour the neighborhoods and corregimientos last February 25.

“These are collected, but the audit has not yet passed us the report on the quality of the signatures. The calculations are made taking into account that the average number of null signatures is about 30%.Quiroz argued.

For his part, the ex-congressman Christian Jose Moreno is touring Valledupar with his group Somos Más. Moreno told EL PILÓN that they have collected around 34,000 companies, but the goal is to reach 90.000.

By Deivis Caro

