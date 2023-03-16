Home News How many subpoenas have stood on the road to the sea in Cali?
How many subpoenas have stood on the road to the sea in Cali?

How many subpoenas have stood on the road to the sea in Cali?

It was revealed by the Cali Mobility Secretariat that so far this year, they are already 864 the subpoenas interposed on the road that leads to kilometer 18 by the exit to the sea in Santiago de Cali.

According to the authorities’ report, during the ten special operations they have carried out, in conjunction with the Secretaries of Security and Justice, Mobility and the Metropolitan Police, 142 immobilizations have been carried out.

Of these withholdings, mostly they were made to motorcycleswho present the highest rate of traffic code violations, since there are 780 fines in total that have been imposed on this means of transport.

However, the undersecretary of Mobility Services of Cali, Edwing Candelo, asked the community not to negatively label motorcyclists in general, because for him there are specific sectors or groups that are in charge of causing disorder and insecurity on this road in Cali.

