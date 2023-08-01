How many years in prison could Nicolás Petro face if found guilty?

Cacino’s criticism of the capture

The criminal lawyer pointed out that, in his opinion, the capture was excessive because, as they were public figures, the Prosecutor’s Office could call them to impeach “and promote a measure, even intramural at the right time, but the Prosecutor’s Office took that path.”

Illicit enrichment and money laundering are the alleged crimes that Nicolás Petro would have committed.

“The most serious sentences can go from ten to thirty years. But when he talks about the maximum sentences, but criminal punishment moves in quarters. That is why they will never be able to judge them by the last quarter (the highest); the most I’m sure that, if defeated in court, they would be left with an average of fifteen years. If they accept charges, they could be left with up to half of that. Now, they can accept responsibility for a large reparation, if the Prosecutor’s Office allows it. In that case the sentence would be commuted.”

