How Mercedes’ new W14 compares to Red Bull’s RB19

Here’s how Mercedes F1 changed its concepts and compares to Red Bull
The updates have been unveiled, but how does the new W14 compare to the RB19?
We’ll answer this question tonight in the usual YouTube appointment in the format Formula 1 garage .

Debut delayed after the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the new updates are now seen in the Monaco pit lane as the zero sidepod concept has been abandoned.

The optimized front suspension is new on the car of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell Redesigned, probably to better direct the air to the bottom and the new bellies.

Let’s see in detail in the photos the updates made by Mercedes which bode well for the drivers and their engineers after a slow start to the season for them too.

Photo Albert Fabrega.

See you tonight on youtube do not miss …

