Since September 2015, the Colombian Foreign Ministry began issuing Electronic Passports. Containing a chip, for the identification of its citizens. Originally, passports only had a Machine Reading Zone (ZLM).

Currently, both types of documents are valid for the movement of Colombian citizens around the world.

Types of passports:

• Ordinary: It is the document that is normally issued to citizens, valid for 10 years.

• Executive: As in the previous case, it only differs by the number of pages. It can be requested by any citizen. Its validity of 10 years.

• Emergency: Issued in case of force majeure, valid for 7 months.

• Border: Issued through the Diplomatic Missions to Colombians in Brazil, Ecuador, Panama, Peru and Venezuela. Its validity is 10 years.

• Exempt: If by contingency the current passport is annulled, or is in a situation of being expelled, repatriated or as a stowaway, the Diplomatic Missions may issue it, valid for 30 days.

In this sense, the ordinary passport has a value of $315,363. The executive passport was $410,421 and the emergency one is worth $299,948.

Steps:

– Keep in mind that to request the passport, the first payment of $193,900 must be made at any Gane point or through the PSE virtual platform on the website: https://pasaportes.valledelcauca.gov.co/.

– A second payment corresponding to $121,463 to complete your process.

– These values ​​are in force as of January 1st and will be maintained until December 31, 2023, according to the Valle government.

The procedure is 100% free without intermediaries, selection of venues, date and time, and home service at the end of the procedure. There are options in the hours available for scheduling from 07:00 to 12:00.

The platform pasportes.valledelcauca.gov.co has a renewed interface so that the user can view the availability of appointments in real time, with an immediate request for the scheduling, once the first payment of the passport value is made.

After having the appointment, you have two options to complete the procedure, which is in person, since they must take the respective photo.

Office attention:

• The main headquarters of the Passport Office provides its attention in Tower B of CC La Estación; in the first race between streets 36 and 38. The service is provided continuously, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• In addition to this, services are provided at the southern branch, which is located in the old 14 shopping center in Pasoancho.

• The government of the valley, at the end of 2022, reported that record numbers were obtained in the issuance of passports. Between the month of January and December, 71,803 documents were processed; taking into account that 2,000 appointments to renew passports are managed daily.

According to the government of the Valley, at the end of 2022, this office achieved record numbers in the issuance of passports.

Photo: Pixabay

