RBD’s tour for 2023 produced by T6H Entertainment and Live Nation, announced today its date in Colombia. This announcement comes after Karol G’s social media campaign urging RBD to return to the country. The Colombian global superstar began posting videos of herself singing the group’s hits and asking them to visit her country. This phenomenon reached a new level when the mayor of Medellín uploaded posts of him wearing the band’s classic costumes to TikTok.

This announcement comes days after RBD made history by breaking every record imaginable to date, selling out over 20 shows globally in less than 24 hours.

The immense fame of RBD in Colombia is undeniable. The territory was the first country the group visited outside of Mexico in 2005. At the time, fans flooded the streets and packed stadiums in Medellín, Cali and Bogotá with an estimated audience of more than 100,000. However, this was the last time that RBD visited the country. Before the official announcement, a special event for fans will take place in Provenza, the trendy neighborhood of Medellín. Radiotiempo will alert fans to attend the venue and live a unique experience while the ad countdown counts down.

Official! RBD will be in Colombia

How much are the tickets?: Ticket prices range from $ 114.000 COP until $ $1.923.000 COP. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, February 17 at 10:00 am local time at eticket.co or when the presale runs out.

“After so many rumors, we are excited to confirm that the Mexican group RBD includes the country on its 2023 tour. This will undoubtedly be an event that will mark the reunion between one of the most beloved Latin pop bands and its thousands of fans in the country. Participating in the exclusive presale of this epic event confirms the commitment we have with clients and with the entertainment sector; promoters, artists and production teams and concerts. Thanks to the articulated work that we have achieved with Ocesa, we are happy that the clients of our banks can exclusively access one of the most anticipated concerts this 2023 and many other events that we are going to announce soon” assured María Fernanda Sánchez, Marketing & Marketing Manager. ESG of Grupo Aval.

Sales stages: PRE-SALE BANK GUARANTEE: Bancos Aval y Dale!, as the official banks of the #SoyRebelde tour, announce the exclusive pre-sale dates that They will run from Wednesday, February 15 at 9:00 AM local time to Thursday, February 16 at 11:59 PM local time or until sold out 33.180 Tickets available by date for BANK AVAL PRE-SALE in all locations, the first thing that happens.

Forms and means of payment: Only at www.eticket.co, sale valid only for purchases with Credit and Debit Cards enabled for E-commerce from Banco Bogotá, Occidente, Popular, and AV Villas, as well as with your account and debit card dale! Applies for a maximum of 6 tickets per transaction.