Diomedes Díaz was and continues to be considered the greatest exponent of vallenato worldwide, despite being dead for 9 years.

So being greeted in one of the artist’s songs was a luxury, and, in fact, these greetings were not cheap.

When ‘El Cacique de la Junta’ began his musical career in the 70s, sending greetings was a common practice in the Vallenato parties he gave.

In 2014, Semana Magazine conducted an interview with the announcer Álvaro Álvarez, known as ‘Triple A’, and in it revealed that the interpreter initially charged between 20 and 30 million pesos per greeting; However, this price rose with his latest album, ‘La vida del artista’ in 2013, which became one of the most famous of the genre, for which he raised up to $800 million for greeting important politicians and personalities. .

In fact, in this record ‘El Cacique’ names footballers like Tino Asprilla and Pibe Valderrama.

But his greetings were also given at parties or musical presentations, there, people would come to the stage and give him 5 or 6 million pesos to name someone, according to the information provided by Álvaro Álvarez.