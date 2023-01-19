It is no secret to anyone that brands are increasingly strengthening their marketing strategies through campaigns with influencers or artists. This is the case of Totto who decided to summon Feid, better known as Ferxxoone of the most important urban music stars in the country to collaborate on his most recent collection.

The company created by a Colombian son of foreign parents a few decades ago made the decision to create a series of products for the school season, and also within the framework of one of the strategies most used by artists to promote and monetize in other ways. : the merchandising.

The announcement was made days ago thanks to an official statement from Totto in which he shared the reasons that had inspired this alliance.

“We managed to capture the essence of the musical project for the return to school in 2023. Designs inspired by elements from the singer’s recent concerts, with unique details for his fans: such as a keychain of the famous glasses of the Ferxxo, areas that light up in the dark and touches of green, characteristic of his musical project”the company reported.

But, How much do the products in this limited edition glow in the dark collection cost?

According to the official website of the company, the products range between 79,900 and 189,900 Colombian pesos.

It is worth mentioning that these products have sold very well, as many Colombians have even lined up in some shopping centers to purchase this collection with which Totto achieved a resounding success.