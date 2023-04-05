In 2022, the difficulty in finding personnel involved 40% of recruitments and will tend to increase, also due to the acceleration in demand expected as a result of the PNRR. Considering a time frame of difficulty in procuring between 2 and 12 months, for 2022 a loss of added value of 37.7 billion euros is estimated, 3.1% of the total generated by the industry and services supply chains. It emerges from the Excelsior survey on forecasts of occupational and professional needs in Italy in the medium term updated to the five-year period 2023-2027, carried out by Unioncamere in collaboration with ANPAL.

Demographic trend and mismatch

In the coming years, the cost of the mismatch risks increasing in consideration of the macro-trends that are already changing the labor market: digital/green transition and demographic trends. Indeed, the latter will lead to both an increase in pension flows and a reduction in the number of people of working age due to the aging of the population, thus increasing the shortage gap due to the lack of workers who can replace those leaving. The demographic aspect will represent the most important critical factor in the coming years, considering that between 2023-2027 the entire Italian labor market will need around 3.8 million workers, of which 72% (2.7 million) will have to replace outgoing workers, while 28% will be determined by the growth of the employment stock of over one million workers.

PNRR and skills

As regards employment forecasts at the regional level, the large need emerges in Lombardy, which will need over 714,000 workers in 2023-2027, followed by Lazio (379,000), Veneto (346,000) and Emilia Romagna (almost 336,000). As regards the estimates of the impact of the PNRR, four supply chains appear to be driven more: construction and infrastructure, which should absorb 21% of the total flow of employment, tourism and commerce (18%), advanced services (16%), training and culture (13 %). The PNRR will also intensify the demand for skills to deal with the green and digital transition processes: between 2023-2027 green skills will be required for around 2.4 million workers (65% of the five-year requirement) and digital skills for just over 2 million employed (56%).

Training demand and offer for the next five years

Between 2023-2027 it is estimated that 34.3% of the employment requirement will concern personnel with tertiary training (ITS Academy degree or diploma), and 48.1% with a technical-professional diploma. The lack of supply of graduates in the medical-health field (12,000 graduates will be missing each year), in economics-statistics (8,000) and of workers with a tertiary qualification in STEM disciplines (6,000) will be more marked. Considering the technical-professional level II secondary education courses, it is estimated that the overall educational offer would be able to satisfy only 60% of the potential demand, with more critical mismatches for the fields of study relating to transport/logistics, construction, system fashion and mechanics, mechatronics and energy, for which it is expected that between 2023-2027 the offer could cover about less than a third of the potential demand.