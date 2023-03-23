About the price of this new “jacket”, on the Adidas portal it appears that it has a value of 400 thousand pesos the player version, and the normal or fan version, It has a cost of 250 thousand pesos either for men or women. It will be available from March 23 in all the stores of the German multinational in Colombia.

Rakesh Joshi, Marketing Director of adidas Colombia, assured: “Adidas continues to enhance Colombian women’s soccer. On this occasion we are sure that our players will represent us in a very dignified manner and that is why we are proud to present this exclusive jersey for the next World Cup event. Seeing the colors of one of the most emblematic rivers in the country on this shirt fills us with pride and motivates us to continue building for the sport in Colombia”.

From Adidas they have ensured that the material with which the uniform was made is 100% recycled and features HEAT.DRY technology, which allows players to stay cool and dry on the court.

The World Cup in Australia – New Zealand which will be held this year in July, will be the occasion where the Colombian players will debut the new clothing.