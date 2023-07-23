Home » How much is it worth and where to get the new 10 thousand independence coin?
How much is it worth and where to get the new 10 thousand independence coin?

How much is it worth and where to get the new 10 thousand independence coin?

How much does it cost and where to get it?

The cost of the coin is 10,000 pesos. The Bank of the Republic indicates that, maximum, it will change three per user. A total of 200,000 units have been issued.

Likewise, the coin comes with an expository folding with the characteristics of the article.

There is a coin with a special case, which has a cost of 19,000 pesos.

People who wish to make the change will have to make a prior appointment at the BanRep headquarters. When making the treasury transaction, one of the following documents must be presented:

Valid citizenship card First-time password, or certified duplicate processing password Immigration ID Passport Temporary Protection Permit

In this link you can make an appointment.

