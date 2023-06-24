How much money will the Colombian soccer champion earn?

Tomorrow Saturday at the Campín stadium, starting at 7:00 pm, Millonarios and Nacional will play, the return match that will define the champion of the first semester.

From a 0-0 draw in the first match played in Medellín, both teams have the opportunity to establish themselves as champions. As fans eagerly await the outcome of this thrilling finale, many are wondering how much money the winning club will take away, in addition to the prestige that winning the title brings.

Since 2022 the champion of each national league receives a prize of 500,000 dollars, which is equivalent to a little more than 2 billion pesos at the current exchange rate. In addition, the winner will obtain a direct quota to the Copa Libertadores, where Conmebol awards a prize of three million dollars, approximately 12,465 million pesos. It should be noted that for each victory in the Copa Libertadores matches, an economic income for the club is granted for the sum of 300,000 dollars, approximately 1,246 million pesos.

In addition to the aforementioned prizes, both Atlético Nacional and Millonarios will have economic income thanks to the sale of tickets in their respective stadiums during the final matches.

The Colombian soccer final not only represents an opportunity for the teams to be crowned champions and gain prestige, but also to obtain significant sums of money that can be used to strengthen institutions and consolidate their sports projects.

The Arbitration Commission of the Colombian Football Federation announced the list of referees who will direct the second leg match for the final of the BetPlay DIMAYOR I-2023 League.

Central: CARLOS BETANCUR – VALLEY

Assistant No. 1: DIONISIO RUÍZ – CÓRDOBA

Assistant No. 2: MARY BLANCO – BOYACÁ

Fourth Referee: JOSÉ ORTÍZ – NORTH

VAR: JOHN PERDOMO – HUILA

AVAR: MARÍA V. DAZA – NORTH

