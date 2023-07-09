How much money will the victims of the explosion of Kakhovskaya HPP receive?

After the tragedy at the Kakhovskaya HPP, residents of flooded areas need additional support, therefore the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 626 of June 19, 2023, which provides for the procedure for providing material financial assistance. How to get it and in what quantity – the answer was given in the “Legal Advisor for IDPs”:

“Persons who, at the time of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam, lived/were registered/declared in settlements located in the flooded areas of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions can count on assistance. As well as persons who, after June 6, 2023, moved from the temporarily occupied territories of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, which are located in flooded areas. However, persons who, as of June 5, 2023, were registered as recipients of housing assistance for IDPs in settlements that did not experience flooding cannot apply for payments.

To receive help, you can apply personally to the social protection body with a package of documents at the place of actual residence, or “centrally” through the head of the village or city military administration, or a person authorized by him, the headman, who will transfer your package of documents to the social protection body. There is currently no option to submit an application online.”

Necessary documents: application, identity document, or eDocument; RNOCPP (except for persons who officially refused to accept it); a child’s birth certificate, including an e-certificate. Information about a minor child is included in the application of one of the parents who belongs to the affected population.

“If a person loses documents, their copies (scan copies/photocopies) can be presented, or information from the Unified State Demographic Register and other state information resources can be used. The authorized body makes a decision on granting/not granting assistance within 10 working days from the date of submission of the application. If a person has limited mobility and cannot get to the authorized body on his own, he can submit a package of documents through representatives of local authorities or a trusted person, and also receive funds with home delivery.”

In order to confirm the fact of living in flooded areas of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions “without registration”, the RDA employees will form a commission that, based on the submitted evidence, will evaluate the reliability of the information provided and confirm the fact of the victim’s residence/non-residence in the relevant territory: military ID card with information about military service services; work book with records of work activity; a document confirming ownership of movable or immovable property; document on education (certificate of basic general secondary education, certificate of complete general secondary education, document on vocational and technical education, document on higher education (degree), certificate from the place of study); the decision of the district state administration, the executive body of the city or district (if established) council on placement of a child in a children’s institution, in a foster family, a family-type children’s home, establishing guardianship or care; documents of health care institutions; housing rental agreement, etc.

The deadline for applying for assistance is August 31, 2023. One time you can receive 5,000 hryvnias per one affected person. Victims also have the opportunity to receive UAH 6,600 from the UN International Organization for Migration.

