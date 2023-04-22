How much should you pay to verify your Twitter account?

Twitter’s decision to remove the blue verification pimps for company accounts and representative figures has sparked a debate about verification on the platform and the need to pay for it.

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, recently announced that the verification option will only be available to those who paid a subscription.

The blue Twitter verification pimp has been used by companies and public figures to confirm their identity and presence on the platform. However, account spoofing and other security issues have led Twitter to reconsider its verification policy.

Twitter this week began removing the blue verification pimps for non-paying celebrities, as well as the “state-affiliated” and “government-funded” labels from media accounts. An example of an account from which the ‘blue pimp’ was removed was that of the Colombian singer Karol G.

In Colombia, any person or company that wants to have the blue chulito in their account will have to pay around $404,000 per year or $38,000 per month.

Meanwhile, Twitter Blue, Twitter’s subscription option, gives users the ability to edit their “tweets,” post content of up to 10,000 characters, and have their posts boosted by the platform’s algorithm. However, only 0.2% of users on the network pay for Twitter Blue, according to Similarweb.

It may interest you: A week without social networks improves mental health

Although the value of the subscription appears low, the economic implications of Musk’s proposal have worried some, including the stock market. Last month, Twitter Blue had around 116,000 confirmed signups across the web, which is a 138% increase from the previous month, but it still doesn’t produce enough revenue to offset the loss of money the company experienced when various companies left to use advertising on Twitter with the arrival of Musk.

In conclusion, Twitter’s decision to remove the blue verification pimps for company and public figure accounts has sparked a debate about verification on the platform and the need to pay for it. The Twitter Blue subscription option offers users a number of additional features, but only a small percentage of users are willing to pay for them.