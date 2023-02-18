The studs installed in 2015 on the roads of Santiago de Cali will have a necessary transformation, according to the Ministry of Mobility.

This has to do with the fact that these studs and bollards will change the material from which they are made from plastic to concrete.

The new markings on the streets of the capital of the Valley will have a height of 8 cm and others of 20 cm and the cost of this replacement will be $1,845 million pesos.

William Vallejo, Cali’s Mobility Secretary, said that this measure was taken mainly because there are many vehicles in the city that pass over them, completely damaging them.

“We looked for a material that would resist traffic and the bad practices that some citizens do with this type of elements, since many of the vehicles pass over them, completely damaging them,” said the official.

Vallejo also ratified that the replacement of these elements will be carried out until April. Initially, the process began in the streets of Avenida Circunvalar, but progress has already been made in other sectors and locations in the city.

Likewise, the Cali Mobility Secretariat assured that the new curb material will reduce abusive behavior on the part of most drivers, who run over it and do not respect the different spaces on the roads.

Against position:

As expected, this measure generated a reaction against it in the Cali Council. The councilor, Roberto Ortiz, maintained the following:

“These resources must be invested in other projects, before they were called “armitaches” now they are “ospibloques”, we cannot allow that money to be lost. I wonder what is happening with the material of those separators, they are just being installed and they are already falling apart” stated Roberto Ortiz.

Comments