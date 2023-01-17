In the last decade, digital platforms have positioned themselves as the first choice of entertainment for people. An example of this is the growth in subscribers to streaming services such as Netflix, which showed a increase of 2.4 million new users during the third quarter of 2022 in Colombia, a figure that exceeded the company’s expectations in the country.

Despite the boom in these digital subscriptions, the change of year and the economic recession that the world is going through directly affects the price of some of these platforms. Therefore, Colombians should take into account their budget to continue enjoying this type of content.

Netflix, one of the main platforms used in the country, offers three monthly subscription options. The basic plan costs $16,900the standard $26.900 and the premium $38.900. for his part HBOwho offers his plans for a period of time, left the monthly plan at $19,900, three months at $52,900 y one year $169,900.

One of the platforms that did have a noticeable increase was Amazon Prime, because in January 2022 it registered a price for its monthly plan of $17,900. For this year, this rate remained at $20.600.

Other streaming services that have gained the attention of users is Star+ and Disney+. These entertainment alternatives and live programs managed to surpass Netflix during the quarter of 2022 with 221.1 million subscribers. For this 2023, only Star+ will have a price of $31.900. If purchased together with Disney+ it will cost $38.900.

Finally, music platforms also have their place among Internet users. According to figures from Spotify, ended 2022 with 433 million users. This platform will cost Colombians a plan individual de $14.900, duo $19,900, familiar $23.900 y premium for students $7,490.

TikTok’s new alliance to revolutionize the social media market

The social network TikTok and the music video platform Vevo announced that they will join forces with the weekly program “Trends on TikTok” which will focus on music videos and will air on Vevo’s streaming channels, as part of the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

This agreement get even closer to the social networkwhich is normally consumed from smartphones, to television.

“Trending on TikTok” will now be available across the entire Vevo network in the US, Canada, Mexico and Braziland will be a basic TV premiere on Vevo’s FAST (Ad Free Streaming TV) channels with back-to-back broadcasts during peak viewing hours throughout the week, according to a Vevo statement released today.

“When a song is trending on TikTok, people search for and watch the music video for that song on the Vevo network. Harnessing the creator economy was the next logical step to showcase the power of fan communities on social media and how it fosters the music discovery process,” he said. JP Evangelista, Vevo’s senior vice president of content, programming and marketing in the statement.

Read the full news here.