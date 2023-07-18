How sad! Sneyder, the stuttering boy who went viral on social media, died

Sneyder Tenorio, known as ‘Peker, the wonder’, and remembered for a video that went viral on social networks, passed away last Sunday July 16.

According to information provided by his mother to a Ecuadorian media, the 15-year-old had suffered from a degenerative disease for several years.

“Here we stay until we, until we, until they come to see us”, was the video that a few years ago became a trend on different digital platforms. In the clip Sneyder appears in a uniform and school bag, and he stutters as he says the phrase.

Verónica Quintero, mother of ‘La maravilla’, told social networks that her Ecuadorian son suffered from polyneuropathy, which kept him in a wheelchair, with severe pain and kidney failure.

The funeral took place on Monday, July 17this was attended by family and friends of the child.

