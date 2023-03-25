Star journalist Seymour Hersh accuses Chancellor Olaf Scholz of knowing about the Nord Stream blast by the United States and of actively participating in the cover-up. It is instructive to read through the statements made by Biden and Scholz before the war on the Nord Stream issue.

In his Disclosure article on the course of events of the Nord Stream blast from February 8th, 2023 Hersh described how the US President, who often appeared confused, at a press conference with Scholz in the White House (photo) on February 7, 2022, perhaps accidentally divulged the preparations for detonating the Nord Stream pipelines:

»For example, if Russia crosses the border into Ukraine with tanks and troops, Nord Stream 2 will no longer exist« Joe Biden said in response to a question from the Reuters White House correspondent Andrea Shalal.

Shalal: ‘But how exactly do you do that? The project is under the control of Germany.«

Biden: »I promise you: we will make it.«

“Several people involved in planning the pipeline mission were dismayed by what they believed to be indirect references to the attack,” Hersh said, citing his intelligence sources. “It was like putting a nuclear bomb on the ground in Tokyo and telling the Japanese we’re about to detonate it,” Hersh’s source said. “The plan was to execute the options after the invasion and not announce them publicly. Biden just didn’t get it or ignored it.”

While the CIA planners involved were appalled by Biden’s slip, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, however, not to be bothered at all.

It is instructive to review Chancellor Scholz’s answer to Shalal’s question.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz: ‘Thank you for your question. I want to say very clearly: we have been preparing intensively so that we can actually impose the necessary sanctions in the event of military aggression against Ukraine. It is necessary for us to do this so that Russia, too, clearly understands that tough, far-reaching measures will be taken. Part of it is that we don’t put everyone on the tablebecause it is necessary for Russia to understand: A lot more could happen there than you might calculate yourself. But at the same time it is clear that we are well prepared. There will be far-reaching measures.

We will seize them together with our allies, also together with the USA. We will take all necessary steps. You can be sure: There will also be no measures in which we act differently, but we will act uniformly and together.

(in English) Perhaps this is also a good opportunity for us to turn to our American friends. We stand united. We are taking whatever steps are necessary, and all of us are doing it together.«

Andrea Shalal: “Are you going to make those commitments today to shut down Nord Stream 2?”

President Joe Biden: “Like I said, we stand together. We absolutely agree here. We take the same steps. We will have a tough reaction against Russia.«

It is not yet clear whether German Chancellor Olaf Scholz “was informed in advance about the destruction of the pipelines or not,” Hersh said in his new article about the cover-up by German and American mainstream media and intelligence agencies. “Since last fall,” Scholz has been “clearly involved in the cover-up of the Biden government’s operation in the Baltic Sea,” Hersh said.

According to Hersh, the members of the CIA planning group had no direct contact with the White House and therefore wanted to find out whether the president was serious about what he had said to Scholz, ie whether the mission was now authorized. “The source recalled, ‘[CIA chief]Bill Burns came back and said do it.’