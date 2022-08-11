[NTD, Beijing time, August 10, 2022]Recently, a video of an internal staff training session of a general hospital in Sichuan went viral on social media. The words “how to make patients stay for a long time” and “how to make patients queue up for us to pay money” appeared on the screen of this video, which once again caused public opinion to worry about the low professional ethics of Chinese medical institutions.

Video clips uploaded on the Internet show that Luzhou Fukang Hospital in Sichuan Province held a training session on the “marketing plan for the second half of 2022”. The above-mentioned controversial content appeared in the training summary displayed by the speaker on the big screen.

The news has attracted attention on social media. Netizens unanimously condemned medical staff and medical institutions for “looking at money” and treating patients as “cash cows”, which has lost the original intention of “the benevolence of doctors” and violated the basic principle of “saving the dying”. purpose.

In recent years, various medical shady stories have emerged in mainland China, and the contradiction between doctors and patients has become increasingly acute, so that vicious incidents of patients or their family members slashing and killing medical staff have frequently occurred. At the same time, various profit-oriented “marketing plans” or slogans of medical institutions are frequently exposed on the Internet.

For example: not long ago, a hospital hung up a banner at the New Year’s dinner party, “The tiger is born to welcome the New Year, and the operating room is full of money”; another hospital hung a banner such as “Celebrate the number of surgeries exceeded 1,000”. , was criticized for openly taking the patient’s pain as a “happiness” and treating the dying as a “business“.

Today, it was revealed that the hospital is blatantly conducting marketing training for employees on how to “keep patients to stay for a long time” and “how to make patients queue up for us to pay”, which immediately attracted fierce criticism and condemnation on the Internet.

On August 9, the staff of Luzhou Fukang Hospital argued to the media that the text content displayed on the PPT exposed on the Internet was intended to emphasize “improving the quality of medical care and service awareness”, but the personnel responsible for making the PPT were “new employees”. , Unfamiliar with PPT operation, resulting in “words that do not convey the meaning”.

In an interview with Chinese media on the afternoon of the 9th, Lei Moujun, the director of the hospital, explained the incident as an “inappropriate expression of words” and expressed his hope to “express apology” to the public through the media, adding that “the hospital will actively Correction, normative terminology” and so on.

However, the above-mentioned justification of the hospital did not quell the public criticism on the Internet.

A Lu Media published a signed commentary stating that if it is an ordinary company, if it is an internal marketing meeting to discuss how to enable customers to buy its products for a long time, no one will feel anything wrong, “However, when the director of a hospital, Doctors and nurses are all sitting together to discuss ‘how to make patients stay for a long time and pay us in line’, which may sound like a lot of people will feel shivering.”

According to public information, Luzhou Fukang Hospital, formerly known as Luzhou Laojiao Staff Hospital, is a general hospital approved by the national health department.

