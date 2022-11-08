10 minutes ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Reuters image caption, ‘Blood Moon’ captured in California in 2019

A rare “blood moon” was staged today, a total lunar eclipse. In addition to lunar and solar eclipses, there are also star eclipses. What are the principles behind these astronomical phenomena?

On November 8, a total lunar eclipse known as a “blood moon” will occur across Asia, North America, Central America, and Oceania.

According to NASA, the total lunar eclipse will last about an hour and a half.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a total lunar eclipse can be viewed directly with the naked eye, without the need for telescopes or professional equipment. If you miss this total lunar eclipse, the next one will be in March 2025.

The astronomical phenomenon of eclipse occurs when one celestial body enters the shadow of another celestial body.

The principle of lunar eclipse

news/240/cpsprodpb/1799C/production/_124686669_43a89bfc-3d7e-4839-af60-df1b8036130f.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1799C/production/_124686669_43a89bfc-3d7e-4839-af60-df1b8036130f.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1799C/production/_124686669_43a89bfc-3d7e-4839-af60-df1b8036130f.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1799C/production/_124686669_43a89bfc-3d7e-4839-af60-df1b8036130f.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1799C/production/_124686669_43a89bfc-3d7e-4839-af60-df1b8036130f.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/1799C/production/_124686669_43a89bfc-3d7e-4839-af60-df1b8036130f.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1799C/production/_124686669_43a89bfc-3d7e-4839-af60-df1b8036130f.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1799C/production/_124686669_43a89bfc-3d7e-4839-af60-df1b8036130f.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1799C/production/_124686669_43a89bfc-3d7e-4839-af60-df1b8036130f.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1799C/production/_124686669_43a89bfc-3d7e-4839-af60-df1b8036130f.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,AFP image caption, Different phases of a lunar eclipse captured in 2010.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth moves between the sun and the moon, and the three are side by side. The moon is covered by the earth’s shadow (divided into umbra and penumbra) and cannot be directly illuminated by sunlight. In other words, what we see during a lunar eclipse is the shadow cast by the Earth on the lunar surface. See also A 48-year-old man in Jiangxi killed 3 kindergarten teachers and students with weapons and injured 6 (video) | Anfu County, Ji'an City |

There are three different types of lunar eclipses when the moon moves to different shadow areas of the earth: total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse, and penumbral lunar eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the entire moon falls within Earth’s umbra. Part of the sunlight will pass through the Earth’s atmosphere, filtering out most of the blue light, leaving only the red light, giving the moon a copper-red color, known as a “blood moon.” Because the Earth is four times larger than the moon in diameter and its shadow is wider, a lunar eclipse can last for just over an hour.

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when part of the Moon enters the Earth’s umbra. Depending on the size of the eclipse, the darkened areas of the moon may turn a dull red, bronze or charcoal gray due to the contrast between the shadowed areas and the bright lunar surface unaffected by the shadows. Partial lunar eclipses occur at least twice a year. See also Casier: pays 1,600 for the iPhone, but it's a scam

news/240/cpsprodpb/65E6/production/_94868062_gettyimages-490405844.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/65E6/production/_94868062_gettyimages-490405844.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/65E6/production/_94868062_gettyimages-490405844.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/65E6/production/_94868062_gettyimages-490405844.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/65E6/production/_94868062_gettyimages-490405844.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/65E6/production/_94868062_gettyimages-490405844.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/65E6/production/_94868062_gettyimages-490405844.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/65E6/production/_94868062_gettyimages-490405844.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/65E6/production/_94868062_gettyimages-490405844.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/65E6/production/_94868062_gettyimages-490405844.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Getty Images

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon enters the Earth’s penumbra. Penumbral lunar eclipses are more difficult to distinguish with the naked eye. The smaller the part of the moon that enters the penumbra, the harder it is to observe, so this kind of lunar eclipse is rarely mentioned.

Principles of a solar eclipse

As for a solar eclipse, when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, the sun’s light is blocked by the moon. In other words, we will see the shadow cast by the Moon on the Earth’s surface.

Depending on how much the moon covers the sun, solar eclipses can also be divided into three categories: total solar eclipses, annular eclipses, and total annular eclipses.

The sun is 400 times wider than the moon, but also 400 times farther from the earth. When the sun, moon and earth are side by side, the shadow of the moon is just wide enough to block the entire sun. Where a total solar eclipse occurs, within seconds to minutes, the sky becomes as dark as night. See also Arson attack on an ice cream shop in Alghero

news/240/cpsprodpb/14C5E/production/_94868058_7eeb0091-44a1-4e5a-89b2-b1e3e12853aa.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/14C5E/production/_94868058_7eeb0091-44a1-4e5a-89b2-b1e3e12853aa.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/14C5E/production/_94868058_7eeb0091-44a1-4e5a-89b2-b1e3e12853aa.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/14C5E/production/_94868058_7eeb0091-44a1-4e5a-89b2-b1e3e12853aa.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/14C5E/production/_94868058_7eeb0091-44a1-4e5a-89b2-b1e3e12853aa.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/14C5E/production/_94868058_7eeb0091-44a1-4e5a-89b2-b1e3e12853aa.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/14C5E/production/_94868058_7eeb0091-44a1-4e5a-89b2-b1e3e12853aa.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/14C5E/production/_94868058_7eeb0091-44a1-4e5a-89b2-b1e3e12853aa.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/14C5E/production/_94868058_7eeb0091-44a1-4e5a-89b2-b1e3e12853aa.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/14C5E/production/_94868058_7eeb0091-44a1-4e5a-89b2-b1e3e12853aa.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,NASA

When the moon is farther away from the earth, it appears to be “smaller” and cannot completely cover the sun’s disk, and the part of the sun that is not blocked by the moon appears in a ring shape, called an annular solar eclipse. An annular solar eclipse can last for more than ten minutes at most, but usually no longer than five or six minutes. An annular solar eclipse will be seen in North and South America next October.

Total annular eclipse: Also known as a mixed solar eclipse, the moon has just reached the distance that it can completely cover the sun, forming a total solar eclipse, but then moves away from the earth and turns into an annular eclipse, or from an annular eclipse to a total eclipse. Total annular eclipses are fairly rare, accounting for only 4% of all solar eclipses, the last time it happened in 2013, and the next one will be watched in Indonesia, Australia and Papua New Guinea on April 20, 2023.

eclipse

In addition to the sun and moon, stars also experience stellar eclipses.