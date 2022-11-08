Home News How the ‘blood moon’ came about and how many types of eclipses are there – BBC News
news/240/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/F679/production/_124679036_bloodmoonreutersca.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Reuters

image caption,

‘Blood Moon’ captured in California in 2019

A rare “blood moon” was staged today, a total lunar eclipse. In addition to lunar and solar eclipses, there are also star eclipses. What are the principles behind these astronomical phenomena?

On November 8, a total lunar eclipse known as a “blood moon” will occur across Asia, North America, Central America, and Oceania.

According to NASA, the total lunar eclipse will last about an hour and a half.

