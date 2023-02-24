© Reuters. Ukrainian civilians bring flowers to the graves of some unidentified victims killed by soldiers during the Russian invasion. Bucha, February 24, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko



LONDON (Reuters) – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted economies and markets around the world, from energy and food prices to European banks, emerging market stock exchanges to the Russian currency.

Below are five charts showing how Europe’s worst conflict since WWII has affected global financial markets over the past 12 months.

1) THE SAFEST AMONG THE REFUGEES

There are many reasons why the “king” dollar has reigned supreme over the past year: one of them is its status as the ultimate safe-haven asset in times of uncertainty. The economic consequences of the war, which hit currencies such as the euro hard, also supported the dollar.

The greenback is below September’s 20-year high, but is still up 8% against a basket of currencies since the start of the conflict.

The impact on other safe-haven assets such as government bonds is complicated. Yes, US and European bond prices soared in the days following the Russian invasion as investors sought safety in high quality securities.

But they soon fell and yields jumped as the war triggered an energy shock and soaring inflation, as central banks retaliated with aggressive rate hikes. The German 10-year yield hit 2.4% from just 0.2% on February 23, 2022.

2) THE BAD HIT OF THE GAS PIPELINES

The war in Ukraine has brought with it an unprecedented energy crisis. The post-Covid reopening had already pushed up the prices of everything from oil to coal to natural gas. But when Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine in late February, natural gas prices in Europe soared nearly 400% in two weeks. In August, they were 700% higher than a year earlier.

Before the war, Russia supplied more than 30% of Europe’s gas, most of it delivered through a network of pipelines thousands of kilometers long. After the Western sanctions, the gas flows dried up. Energy prices have skyrocketed, with the threat of blackouts, a recession and a worrying return to more polluting fuel sources.

Fortunately, the winter turned out to be mild and Europe found other suppliers, bringing the gas price back to around 50 MWh, the lowest since August 2021. However, there is a lag of around 6-9 months between what goes on in the wholesale market and what goes on in consumer bills, meaning that the hard spike of nearly 350 MWh recorded last August – equivalent to an oil price of over $200 a barrel – hasn’t even begun to be warned.

3) PRECIOUS FOOD

Food prices, which already accelerated in 2021 after Covid-19, rallied further after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on fears of tight supplies and troubled Black Sea trade.

Last year, the UN Food Agency’s average price index reached its highest level on record, up 14.3% from a year earlier. The index had already gained 28% in 2021.

Rising energy and input costs, adverse weather conditions and continued strong global food demand are intensifying the pressure. For the full year of 2022, four of the five food sub-indexes – grains, meat, dairy products and vegetable oils – hit record highs.

Food price pressures are easing, but this does not mitigate the impact on many developing countries, where food and energy prices account for a major share of spending. Shocks related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine mean the world is unlikely to achieve its long-term goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030, the World Bank has warned.

4) RUBLE ISSUE

The last year has seen wild swings for the Russian currency: a crash of more than 50% after the invasion to record lows in March, followed by a rise of more than 200% to multi-year highs in June, thanks to the energy prices, exchange rate restrictions and interest rate hikes by the central bank. Twelve months later, the ruble was well back to its pre-war 12-month average.

Russia wants a weaker ruble to boost its hydrocarbon revenues, which help cover a growing budget deficit and rising domestic spending due to soaring war costs in Ukraine. But it is also trying to shore up its finances by selling foreign exchange reserves, and in January it started to intervene for the first time in nearly a year. In December alone, Moscow burned $38 billion of its emergency fund, the National Wealth Fund, to cover the deficit.

New pressure on the currency could come from sanctions: EU members are expected to approve a tenth package on the occasion of the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

5) TWO SCENARIOS FOR EU BANKS

European banks have also been impacted by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Since then, those that cut ties have outperformed, while those that haven’t continue to see the fallout on the stock market.

Raiffeisen Bank International suffered its worst one-day drop since the start of the war on Monday after the Austrian bank drew attention from US sanctions authorities over its activities in Russia. The stock of the bank, deeply entrenched in Russia’s financial system, has plunged more than 40% since the start of 2022.

France’s Societe Generale sold its Russian subsidiary Rosbank in May, with an impact of 3 billion euros. UniCredit (BIT:) has reduced its cross-border exposure in Russia by two-thirds, but still owns one of Russia’s top 15 lenders. The bank pledged to reduce its presence, which reassured investors. Shares of SocGen and UniCredit rebounded after falling after the invasion.

