How the Gulf states are preparing for the end of oil – DW – November 21, 2023

Until now, the reserves of fossil fuels such as oil and gas were seen as a guarantee of wealth for the states in the Persian Gulf. But with the global switch to renewable energies, the region is threatened with economic collapse in this regard.

That is why the Gulf states are now starting to move away from “fossils”. Renewable energy power plants, which are among the largest in the world, are currently being built in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Qatar, for example, built a solar system in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup that will cover ten percent of the country’s energy needs. A desert city is being built in Saudi Arabia that will be powered exclusively by renewable energy. Neom, as it is called, is said to have its own solar system for green hydrogen. And the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is hosting the UN climate conference this year, is building what is said to be the world‘s largest central solar power plant.

Projects like these are intended to help achieve the climate goals we have set ourselves. Saudi Arabia wants to generate 50 percent of its electricity from renewable energies by 2030, and the UAE wants to reach 44 percent of “renewables” by 2050.

However, at the moment, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are among the 15 worst CO2 emitters, along with the other Gulf states – Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar. At the top of the list is Qatar, which emits 35.59 tons of CO2 per person. For comparison: in Germany it is 8.09 tons per person.

So serious measures are needed to improve the climate balance. In fact, the region is making great strides towards its ambitious goals, says Mohammad Al-Saidi, research professor at the Center for Sustainable Development at the University of Qatar, in an interview with DW.

Renewables at home, oil for export with more profit

However, the switch to renewable energy is not just due to concern for the environment. According to Al-Saidi, one of the main motivations for the switch is to free up fossil fuel reserves for export, thereby maximizing profits.

In 2020, Saudi Arabia was the world‘s fourth-largest consumer of oil and the sixth-largest consumer of natural gas, leaving less for the lucrative sale of fossil fuels abroad.

And demand for oil is expected to continue to rise until around 2040 – despite all the consequences of the climate crisis with its rising temperatures and extreme weather events, the frequency and intensity of which are increasing. But when demand finally falls, every drop of oil remaining in the ground becomes a “stranded asset” for the producing countries, i.e. a missed opportunity for profit.

Another important reason for converting the economy to renewable energies is to attract international investments into the country and maintain a good image in the international community, explains Al-Saidi: “Because image means money.”

The transition to an economy based on renewable energy would actually significantly increase the attractiveness of the Gulf states for foreign money, confirms Jon Truby. The visiting professor of law researches the connections between sustainability and technology at the British University of Newcastle.

The climate crisis is hitting the Gulf region hard

Continuing oil exports will fill the coffers of the Gulf states, but could also threaten their existence. As most countries continue to burn fossil fuels, global temperatures will continue to rise. And the Gulf region will be disproportionately affected.

A global increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050 would likely mean an increase of four degrees for Gulf states. Heat waves of over 50 degrees Celsius have already hit the region, and average temperatures are well above those of the rest of the world.

Some climate change scenarios predict that average maximum summer temperatures in much of the Gulf region are likely to exceed levels at which human survival is possible. Global warming will also worsen dust storms in the region, and low-lying areas could be affected by sea level rise.

“A paradoxical situation: on the one hand, you are dependent on oil revenues, but at the same time your own countries are at great risk from climate change,” summarizes Truby.

Gulf states rely on CO2 capture and CO2 storage

In an effort to continue exporting fossil fuels while limiting the risk of climate damage, the region is turning to carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and storage, known as CCS.

With this process, CO2 emissions are captured and relocated underground or used for other products. It has long been considered the holy grail of oil producers because it could theoretically allow fossil fuels to be burned without increasing climate change.

But even decades of research have not yet produced any solutions that can be used quickly and on a sufficient scale. And climate activists see the CCS as a dangerous distraction from real climate action.

To date, less than 0.1 percent (43 million tons) of global CO2 emissions have been captured by this technology. According to estimates by the economic service Bloomberg, only half a percent will be added by 2030.

Nevertheless, the technology will be widely discussed at this year’s global climate summit, COP28 in the United Arab Emirates. The President-elect of COP28, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, called for a greater focus on carbon capture and storage in a speech. “In a pragmatic, fair and well-led energy transition, we must focus on phasing out fossil fuel emissions while introducing and expanding viable, affordable zero-carbon alternatives,” he said.

The UN Climate Council (IPCC) also warned that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees would not be possible without CCS technology.

However, the European Union and other countries have so far spoken out against this approach. They believe that the focus of climate action should be on phasing out fossil fuels, not on technologies to reduce emissions.

The Gulf region is striving to diversify its economy

Ultimately, however, the money tap for fossil fuels will be turned off. The International Monetary Fund, for example, warned that the decline in oil demand could erode the region’s wealth in just 15 years – which is why countries are looking for alternative sources of income.

Saudi Arabia is focusing on the production of green hydrogen and, together with the United Arab Emirates, is setting up production of raw materials such as aluminum that will be powered by renewable energy. Saudi Arabia is starting to use its hydrocarbons – also harmful greenhouse gases – for plastic production and petrochemicals.

The export of solar energy is also seen as a major economic opportunity. In the Gulf States, each square meter of land equipped with solar energy could provide the same amount of energy per year as 1.1 barrels of oil.

Other countries are trying to copy Dubai’s model, where fossil fuels only account for around five percent of revenue. The majority now comes from tourism as well as wealthy immigrants and investors, said Al-Saidi.

Oman appears to be making faster progress than other Gulf states in shedding its dependence on fossil fuels. The share of oil in the gross domestic product (GDP) there was still 39 percent in 2017, but is expected to be reduced to 8.4 percent by 2040. The country’s economic focus in the future will be on tourism, logistics and production.

But all climate ambition in the region is currently based on the model of further exploiting fossil fuel reserves to finance the transition to a carbon-free future. For environmentalists and human rights activists, this is pure irony. Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, has therefore called on countries like Saudi Arabia to leave their oil reserves in the ground.

“It is time for Saudi Arabia to act in the interests of humanity and initiate the phase-out of the fossil fuel industry, which is essential to avoid further climate damage,” criticized Callamard at the beginning of the year.

