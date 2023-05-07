Home » How the health insurance company wants to improve care
How the health insurance company wants to improve care

How the health insurance company wants to improve care

“We are striving to improve the care situation so that the insured have enough general practitioners again. And there are also plans for this. But unfortunately the medical association is preventing some things,” says Michael Pecherstorfer. The carpentry entrepreneur shares the Upper Austrian provincial presidency of the Austrian health fund (ÖGK) with trade unionist Albert Maringer.

