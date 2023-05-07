How the health insurance company wants to improve care

9
“We are striving to improve the care situation so that the insured have enough general practitioners again. And there are also plans for this. But unfortunately the medical association is preventing some things,” says Michael Pecherstorfer. The carpentry entrepreneur shares the Upper Austrian provincial presidency of the Austrian health fund (ÖGK) with trade unionist Albert Maringer.
See also Chinese representative: The action taken by the United Nations on the Ukraine issue should be conducive to promoting a diplomatic solution_United Nations: Over 200,000 people arrived in neighboring countries from Ukraine_Ukraine files a lawsuit against Russia at the International Court of Justice in The Hague_Russia: Ukraine rejects peace talks and military operations continue- sohu