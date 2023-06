It is a great success for the small KPÖ. At the municipal council meeting on May 24, parliamentary group leader Gerlinde Grünn called for a low-cost points or bathing oasis pass for active pass users in the Linz-AG baths. This is intended to cushion the recent price increases for the poorest. And in fact, Linz AG has announced to OÖN that it will no longer be able to meet the demand as of January 1st.