How the murderer entered the house and who is the person of interest: the questions surrounding the death of the young Latina cheerleader Lizbeth Medina

The mysterious death of Lizbeth Medina, a student and cheerleader at Edna High School, Texas, has left the community in shock and heartbreak. Just days before the school Christmas parade, Lizbeth was scheduled to perform but never made it, leaving her mother, Jacqueline Medina, fearful and concerned. Hours later, her mother found Lizbeth dead in the bathtub of their apartment.

According to reports, Lizbeth’s mother found her unconscious in the bathtub at their apartment. There were no signs of water or blood in the area. Paramedics were called to the scene, but the young cheerleader was already deceased.

The circumstances surrounding Lizbeth’s death remain a mystery. The Edna Police Department is treating the case as a homicide and has released a description of a person of interest. The individual is said to have been wearing a black sweatshirt and may have a tattoo behind his right ear. However, little else has been revealed about the case.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported its assistance in the investigation, indicating that the authorities believe Lizbeth’s death was a capital murder. At this time, no autopsy report has been released.

Investigators are working diligently to locate and bring to justice the individual responsible for Lizbeth’s tragic death. The release of photos of a person and vehicle of interest in connection with the case has shed some light on the investigation, but much remains unknown.

Jacqueline Medina, Lizbeth’s grieving mother, believes that the person responsible must have known her daughter, as there were no signs of forced entry into their apartment. She described Lizbeth as having a “good heart” and expressed her sorrow and desire for justice in the wake of her daughter’s untimely death.

Devastated by her daughter’s tragic and mysterious passing, Jacqueline Medina is pleading for answers. She believes the person responsible knew Lizbeth, as only she and her daughter had access to the apartment. Medina remembered her daughter’s last day, stating that Lizbeth left for cheerleading practice like any other day, and the next time she heard from her was when she arrived at work that morning.

Lizbeth’s family recently moved from Grand Island, Nebraska but never imagined such a tragic end to their time in Edna, Texas. Jacqueline Medina is hoping for justice and answers to the many questions surrounding her daughter’s death. As the investigation continues, the community is left grieving for the loss of a bright and promising young woman.

