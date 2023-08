Extreme rainfall and flooding keep Styria in suspense. This is also the reason why Günter Hohenberger (54), head of the Styrian state warning center, and Michael Jeschelnig (39), in his function as head of the official civil protection department, hardly had time to talk yesterday. Their phones kept ringing – the dimensions of the rain masses and the following measures to protect the population demanded their full attention.

