Los housing subsidies in Colombia will continue in order to provide possibilities of a home of their own to thousands of families who aspire to obtain a property in 2023. Therefore, the Family Subsidy Superintendency announced that 34 thousand families may benefit from the benefit.

The beneficiary families will be those that have less than four minimum wages and those that are affiliated to the Savings Banks. Compensation with which the process can be advanced to acquire one of the subsidies that are available for this 2023.

Also read: General is accused of alleged sexual harassment in the National Army

The subsidies that currently exist are for new housing, construction on your own site, home improvement or rental. The amounts granted are for the amount of 34 million pesos for each beneficiary family.

“The Family Housing Subsidy It is a contribution that is granted only once to the beneficiary, without having to be repaid. It constitutes a complement to your savings to facilitate the acquisition or construction of a social interest housing solution or its improvement”, the entity pointed out.

How to access housing subsidies?:

– Sworn statement of the household members in which they state that they meet the conditions to be beneficiaries of the subsidy.

– Proof of the entity where the previous savings are made, in which the amount and the immobilization of the savings appear.

– Civil marriage registry or proof of the de facto marital union, if applicable.

– Civil birth registration of the other members that make up the household.

– Document proving the status of female head of household (when applicable).

– Medical certificate proving the physical or mental disability (when applicable).

– That their total family income does not exceed the equivalent of four (4) current legal monthly minimum wages.

Besides: According to association, prepaid health will be more expensive with the reform

Nearly one trillion two hundred thousand million pesos will be allocated to the subsidies, which will be allocated by the Family Compensation Funds for the delivery of subsidies to affiliated workers who meet all the conditions required to grant subsidies.