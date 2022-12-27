How to achieve the end of the 2023 National Master’s Admissions Examination?

The 2023 national postgraduate admissions examination has come to an end. This year, the Ministry of Education organized large-scale borrowing of exams across the country for candidates with actual needs to maximize the convenience of candidates and ensure that exams are scheduled, all exams are taken, and safe research.

In the test center of Southwest Jiaotong University, there were originally 112 test rooms in the test center this year. In order to meet the needs of borrowers, 3 more test rooms were added later, making a total of 115 test rooms.

Zhou Xianli, Executive Deputy Dean of the Graduate School of Southwest Jiaotong University: There are more than 3,200 candidates in the Southwest Jiaotong University test center this year, of which 78 borrowed students, involving 15 provinces and cities, and more than 30 colleges and universities.

The implementation of borrowing exams in different places is mainly because the candidates do not move and the test papers move. Last year, affected by the epidemic, Shaanxi and Zhejiang made explorations to ensure that candidates in the province took the exam as scheduled. Among them, there were more than 400 candidates in Zhejiang. Compared with last year, this year’s “examination borrowing from other places” is open to candidates across the country, regardless of the number of people, the deployment of test papers, and the scale of examination room arrangements are much larger.

The test papers of the postgraduate examination are different from those of the college entrance examination. They include not only the unified test papers of the national unified examination subjects, but also the self-proposed test papers of the self-examination subjects of each college. Taking Shandong as an example, in 2023, there will be more than 440,000 candidates for the postgraduate examination in Shandong Province, which is the province with the largest number of applicants in the country. The province has arranged for 14,927 candidates from other provinces to borrow exams in Shandong, and Shandong to borrow exams from other provinces. The two-way superposition involves 1,100 enrollment units across the country and more than 18,000 self-proposed test papers. How to realize the re-deployment and precise transfer of such a large number of self-proclaimed test papers is a major difficulty in the examination work. After research and judgment, in order to ensure “zero leaks”, “zero mistakes” and “zero errors” in the allocation of self-proposed test papers across provinces, the education department finally decided to transport the inter-provincial self-proposed test papers from all provinces across the country to centrally located and relatively convenient transportation. The Henan Education and Examination Institute set up a centralized exchange transfer station, and the transfer station in Zhengzhou, which will be collected and then distributed uniformly.

Li Chunguang, deputy director of the Shandong Provincial Education Admissions and Examination Institute: Before the arrangement of borrowing exams, the recruiting units across the country, including ours in Shandong, have sent the self-proposed questions for candidates applying for their own schools to the whole country. To arrange the work of borrowing exams, it is necessary to extract the test papers corresponding to the changes of candidates from the original place one by one, and centralize them in the provinces, and then transfer and allocate them between provinces. Pack and distribute to test centers in the province. The self-proposed test paper also involves a large number of admissions units and types. The most important thing is that there is no spare paper, and the original test paper cannot be sent out in time, and there will be a very serious embarrassing situation in which the corresponding examinee will have no test paper to answer in the future.

The self-proposed test papers need to be collected, sorted, packaged, and transferred, and then allocated and distributed according to the newly arranged test sites and test rooms of the candidates. Every link needs to be seamless. The Ministry of Education specially formulated work plans and operating specifications, and sent a working group to the Henan Education Examination Institute to coordinate and dispatch the enrollment and examination institutions in 31 provinces across the country to exchange test papers. Information, etc., with high standards and strict requirements to ensure that candidates and test papers are matched accurately.

Li Chunguang, deputy director of the Shandong Provincial Education Admissions and Examination Institute: During this process, the safety and confidentiality of the test papers is the most important. We strictly supervise the process. A little corner. There should be no less than three people in the organization at any time, and there must be public security personnel involved.

Not only the allocation of test papers, but also the redistribution of test sites and test rooms is also a difficult point. Not only is the increase in the number, but also scientific allocation in combination with the subjects of the test and the regions where candidates intend to take the test. There are a total of 10,789 candidates in Sichuan Province this year. The test center of Southwest Jiaotong University is the only one in the province that organizes three-day exams and undertakes 3 hours or more of architectural design exams. Therefore, all borrowing candidates for architectural design majors are assigned here.

Zhou Xianli, Executive Deputy Dean of the Graduate School of Southwest Jiaotong University: There are several difficulties. The first point is that we cover a wide range of majors. First of all, the exam time is different. It has three hours, three and a half hours, and four and a half hours. There are still six hours, and the longest candidate takes the test from 8:30 in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon. The second point is that these candidates all need drawings and boards, and the sizes are different. In some examination rooms, candidates from several majors from different schools take the test, which brings great difficulties.

In order to ensure the smooth progress of the examination work, the school held a multi-department joint examination coordination meeting to recruit backup invigilators and examination staff from the whole school.

Zhou Xianli, Executive Deputy Dean of the Graduate School of Southwest Jiaotong University: In order to complete this research and examination task, Southwest Jiaotong University has arranged 400 formal examination personnel and 400 reserve personnel.

The 2023 national postgraduate admissions exams have all ended, and nearly 300,000 candidates across the country have successfully completed the exams borrowed from other places.