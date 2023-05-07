How to avoid default? Acid test for Biden candidacy

He has reiterated, from ‘lips to the outside’, that he will not give in on spending cuts as the Republican opposition conditions the increase in the debt ceiling. But with time running out and the clear position of the conservatives, the time has come for US President Joe Biden to compromise to avoid a default, which would have unsuspected consequences for the world economy.

After weeks of insisting that this is “an issue that we will not negotiate,” the candidate-president was forced to invite the heads of the parliamentary opposition to the White House to seek an inevitable agreement on this vital issue, especially after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a red alert: the United States may default on its debt as of June 1.

On May 1, the Republicans voted to raise the national debt limit, but with drastic budget cuts, arguing –with evidence- the “excessive” spending of the Democratic Administration. That is how they approved the Limitation, Savings and Growth project in the Lower House of Congress, where they are in the majority, but they are aware that it will not become law since the Democrats, who control the Senate, and the White House oppose it. .

And although Biden in his repetitive speech accuses the Republicans of taking the economy “hostage” and his condition to reduce public spending as “draconian”, it is taken for granted that he will change both his tone and position in the face to face that will hold with the leader of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, as well as Mitch McConnell, leader of the conservative minority in the Senate.

As is known, these congressmen, spokespersons for their respective benches, insist that significant budget cuts must be made before voting to increase America’s borrowing limit, which is essential for the government to be able to borrow more money.

This is the scenario of what is at stake: the financial reputation of the United States and the political prestige of the warring parties.

The 80-year-old Democratic candidate-president knows that how he handles this crisis will weigh on his fledgling re-election campaign, while McCarthy, on the other side, albeit with less impact, is also testing his leadership.

For the president, respect for the financial obligations accumulated by the country is an obligation for legislators of both parties, while the annual budget may be the subject of political debate.

The Democrat always remembers that the debt ceiling was raised three times during the term of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

“We, the Republicans, did what had to be done. The ball is in the field of the Democrats,” estimated on Twitter, on the contrary, one of the opposition legislators in the Lower House, John Rose, who denounces that Biden escapes a “serious” discussion of the conservative budget bill.

This pulsation comes from an institutional peculiarity in the United States: it is a resource for Congress to vote periodically to increase the maximum amount of debt that the country can issue, in order to continue financing the operation of the federal government.

Until the Presidency of Barack Obama, this vote was a formality. But in a polarized America, that’s no longer the case.

clock against

The US Treasury announced that without congressional approval before June 1, the government will have to cut spending and social benefits if it wants to continue meeting its obligations to creditors.

The debt ceiling of 31.4 trillion dollars, the highest in absolute value among all the countries in the world, was reached in January. But the federal government established exceptional accounting measures to cope with the situation.

The United States, if this situation continues, could not only be insufficient to pay its bills and the salaries of public employees, but also to repay its creditors and temporarily reduce pensions, as well as social assistance.

For the first time, holders of US Treasury bonds, considered the world’s safest investment that allows the United States to finance itself at low rates, would default.

According to the White House, a default would end the economic recovery for which Biden takes credit, markets would collapse, the recession would be historic and unemployment would skyrocket, with consequences for the entire world economy.

The calendar includes the deadlines: the House of Representatives will only be in session for 12 days in the remainder of May. And Biden leaves in two weeks on a multi-day diplomatic tour of Japan and Australia.

Some commentators believe that the Biden administration could, in the event of a complete deadlock in the discussion, unilaterally authorize more loans by invoking the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. This text establishes that “the validity of the public debt of the United States (…) must not be questioned”.

“I’m not there yet,” Biden said recently, without formally ruling out this option.

When is there a default?

A default or moratorium occurs when a State does not meet a payment deadline to its creditors, regardless of whether it is capital owed or interest linked to the credit contracted. The amount at stake may be modest but non-payment may constitute partial or total default.

The government can declare itself in default by announcing that it will not pay debt maturities. The announcement may come from a financial ratings agency after a 30-day grace period, and entails a downgrade of your credit score.

The United States has the highest possible score and its credit is considered totally safe.

A private creditor can publicly denounce that a country has stopped paying it. The moratorium can also be found through the US agency Isda (International Swaps and Derivatives Association), which regulates CDS, a kind of insurance against defaults.

To whom do you owe?

In the American collective imagination, the debt is available in foreign hands and the first place in the list of creditors is occupied by China, followed by Japan. But in fact, the situation has some nuances: out of a total of 31 trillion dollars, only 7.4 trillion is in foreign hands, according to Treasury data. Of that total, only 859,000 million are held by China, that is, 2.7% of the US public debt.

This total concerns both central banks or foreign governments and financial institutions located outside the United States. Therefore, 285,000 million are “headquartered” in the Cayman Islands.

More than 75% of the US debt is held by national economic actors. And more than 12 trillion dollars are in the hands… of the government, federal agencies or the Fed itself, the Federal Reserve or US central bank. This is almost 40% of the total public debt through the pension funds of civil servants.

The rest, almost 11.6 trillion dollars, is in the hands of private Americans such as insurance banks, pension funds and to a lesser extent (160,000 million dollars), individuals.

Before a default, the need that the government will have to adjust its spending will have a direct impact on the country’s economy: there may be civil servants in technical unemployment, an increase in savings as a precaution… all measures that will reduce the amount of money that comes to the economy.

With a default, it is another level of difficulty that the country would face, since it implies a net loss for the creditors concerned and also a fall in the value of the asset “US debt”, which could destabilize some holders.

There is also an automatic rise in credit costs for the country, companies and individuals.

The effect on financial markets would be immediate, with the possibility of a stock market crash as a result of general concern.

With such a complex and worrying panorama, not only for the US economy but for the world, Biden has no choice but to stop his intransigence and negotiate, as best he can, with the Republican opposition.