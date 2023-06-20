How to avoid microsleep on the road?

Currently there is a significant number of accidents due to microsleep in car driversa problem that continues to happen in the daily lives of people and claiming countless lives.

According to him report of the National Road Safety Agencya microsleep is characterized by the way in which the brain is disconnected for a few seconds from the body, causing that the driver loses consciousness during a short timeincreasing the probability of road accidents.

Also read: This is what the ‘RMS TITANIC’ looked like in 1912

That being the case, the Agency also stated, according to their official figures, that between two and five in the morning, and between two and four in the afternoon, microsleeps tend to be more repetitive.

However, there are various ways of prevent this natural reaction of the body while driving on the road.

Some tips to prevent microsleep on the road

Several simple tips could prevent the cause of road accidents, here are some of them:

Also: How to properly exfoliate and care for the lips?

Rest and sleep the necessary time: According to various analyses, 40% of accidents are related to the state of driver fatigueThis is due to long work days, concerns, among others. For this reason, sleep eight hours a day It is essential to avoid this type of event on the highway. Eating properly: The study of the Agency reveals that drowsiness after lunch is due to the fact that the system requires digestive, requires a large amount of flow to process the small intestine. What causes parts like the brain to receive less energy. This is why eating healthy could balance the food scale.

Take active breaks: During your driving process it is essential that you take active breaks or take the time to get out of the car and rest, stretch or have a cup of coffee. Be accompanied by a co-pilot: The Agency ensures that being accompanied by another person who encourages dialogue, would keep the driver focused, or also listen to happy music, it would help to stay awake on the road. Try to drive during the day: The study ensures that it is more likely to suffer a microsleep at night, That is why it is recommended that you drive during the day, so as not to have to put more effort on your eyes.

There are several reasons that cause the well-known ‘microsleep’ in driversthat’s why, continue these tips will help reduce this reaction of the body while driving, thus preventing road accidents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

