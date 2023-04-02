Delayed onset muscle pain is called deferred myalgia. and they are contractions that occur after doing an exercise that you are not used to. Although there is a belief that “no pain, no gain”, this could be a sign that excessive or inadequate work has been done, which would affect the integrity of muscles and ligaments.

Dr. Sandra Aponte, a physiotherapist attached to Colsanitas, explains that there are different causes of muscle pain, “One of the most accepted is that when a muscle is put to work, micro-tears are created in the muscle fibers that cause inflammation.especially in the weaker fibers located at the junction with the tendons that can be easily ruptured, this causes cell death and, therefore, pain in the area.

Added to this cause are nerve exhaustion or muscle metabolism discomfort; this only applies when the pain is not very intense and does not last more than seven days. After that period, the muscle should repair the damaged tissues, otherwise, it could mean a more serious condition and you should go to the health services.

To avoid this, Dr. Aponte makes 5 recommendations to avoid this affectation:

Meet. Keep in mind that during and after the exercise there should be no physical discomfort, as this means that there is an overload. In the first three or four weeks you must be careful with loads and intensity. After this stage, the muscles will gradually strengthen and muscle fatigue will be reduced, therefore, the muscles will be able to withstand more demanding exercises without much difficulty.

Warm up before, stretch after. According to the physiatrist Aponte, it is essential to have a previous warm-up of between five and ten minutes in the areas to work. By the time the training is over, it is advisable to carry out a stretching session: hold for 20 to 30 seconds for each muscle group to relax the fibers and eliminate tension.

Shower with hot or cold water. When the exercise was exhaustive, it is convenient to take a cold shower to reduce the release of metabolites and reduce muscle inflammation. On the other hand, taking a hot shower helps to relax when the activity has been quiet. In any case, rest for at least 20 minutes before bathing to avoid joint pain or facial paralysis.

Massage the area. Giving yourself a massage for about 30 seconds per muscle area will improve circulation and therefore the speed of recovery. The ideal is to do it gently and gradually increase the pressure, since a massage applied with great force can create the opposite effect.

Meditate and rest. Sooner or later, meditating is a good practice to reduce stress levels and stay focused. In the same way, sleeping adequately will favor the restoration process.

Feeding. Hydrate before and after exercise, also do not exercise on an empty stomach, as it can increase myalgias.

If the pain makes it impossible for you to do your daily activities, you can take a pain reliever or try topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.