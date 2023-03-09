What are the necessary requirements to become a SPID aggregator entity? What procedures to follow to join? What obligations and responsibilities does it entail?

To regulate accession to the public system for the management of the digital identity of citizens and businesses by the aggregators, providing indications and clarifications in this regard, Agid has issued a regulation that integrates the current legislation, which defines and regulates the figure and role of the aggregators, or of those subjects envisaged by art. 2 paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree 82/2005 or of those joint-stock companies that offer third parties (aggregate subjects) the possibility of making their respective services accessible through the SPID.

What the regulation says

The regulation, approved with the Resolution n.75/2023establishes the requirements that public and private subjects who intend to join the SPID system as service aggregators must comply with, outlining the procedure for joining and for any termination of the activity.

In particular, the text provides indications and clarifications regarding the organizational models of the service, the agreement stipulated with AgID, the role and requirements that are necessary for the adhesion of aggregators, the consequent obligations and responsibilities, the adhesion procedure and to that of termination, to the supervisory activities of AgID and to the protection of personal data.

Within 270 days of the issue of the regulation, the Agency for Digital Italy will update the agreement for the adhesion of private, individual or service aggregator service providers to SPID, and the Agreement for the adhesion of subjects SPID public service aggregators.

For more details you can consult the full text of the regulation.